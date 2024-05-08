List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Liebherr Delivers LTM 1230-5.1 to Nichols Crane Rental in Wisconsin

    Wed May 08, 2024 - Midwest Edition #10
    Liebherr USA


    Becky Nichols-Maystead CEO of Nichols Crane Rental, and Steven Nichols receive delivery of the new LTM 1230-5.1 mobile crane.
    Photo courtesy of Liebherr
    Becky Nichols-Maystead CEO of Nichols Crane Rental, and Steven Nichols receive delivery of the new LTM 1230-5.1 mobile crane.

    Nichols Crane Rental Inc. continues to grow its fleet with its newest addition, the Liebherr LTM 1230-5.1 mobile crane. This is a result of Nichols Crane's investment in the all-terrain crane portion of its fleet. Because of the latest technology, flexible configurations and quick set-ups Liebherr machines provide, Nichols Crane continues to turn to Liebherr when expanding its fleet.

    As one of the fastest-growing crane companies in the Midwest, Nichols Crane Rental provides taxi crane services for projects across Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, with almost half its fleet consisting of Liebherr machines. Starting in 1995 with only two cranes working on residential projects, its fleet has since grown to 30 machines, including cranes working on some of the most complex private, public and industrial sites across the region.

    The LTM 1230-5.1 mobile crane offers VarioBase support technology allowing for an asymmetrical support base. This, in addition to the machine's extremely long telescoping boom, makes this versatile crane ideal for working at large hook heights with the boom fully raised, according to the manufacturer.

    For more information, visit liebherr.com.

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




    Read more about...

    Cranes Liebherr Nichols Crane Rental Inc.






