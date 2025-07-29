Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Liebherr Fibre Cranes Support Construction of New Tramway Bridge in Brest

    Liebherr Fibre Crane aids in constructing Schuman Bridge in Brest, France. Bridge aims to improve urban mobility with tramline extension. Crane's high lifting capacity, precision, and fibre rope technology enhance performance. Saint-Yves Services praises crane for efficiency and competitive edge.

    Tue July 29, 2025 - National Edition
    Liebherr


    The bridge spans 669 ft. in length and measures 40 ft. in width.
    Liebherr photo
    The bridge spans 669 ft. in length and measures 40 ft. in width.
    The bridge spans 669 ft. in length and measures 40 ft. in width.   (Liebherr photo) The Liebherr 520 EC-B 20 Fibre is currently on of the most powerful Liebherr cranes with the fibre technology in France, according to Liebherr.   (Liebherr photo) The Liebherr 520 EC-B 20 Fibre on the construction site of the Schuman bridge in Brest, France.   (Liebherr photo)

    The Liebherr 520 EC-B 20 Fibre flat-top crane is playing a key role in the precise assembly of massive steel components during the construction of the new Schuman Bridge in Brest, France.

    As the most powerful fibre crane currently in operation on the French market, it is demonstrating its performance capabilities on one of the region's most important infrastructure sites.

    New Bridge to Improve Urban Mobility

    The new Schuman Bridge is being built parallel to the existing structure from the 1950s, which no longer meets the requirements of modern public transport. It will form part of the extension of Brest's tram line B and also will provide a crossing for cyclists and pedestrians. The bridge spans 669 ft. in length and measures 40 ft. in width. The use of large steel elements requires a crane with both high lifting capacity and exceptional precision.

    The 520 EC-B 20 Fibre stands out for its robust design, flexible tower configurations and ease of transport, according to Liebherr. With its modular setup, Litronic control system and precise load positioning capabilities, the crane is ideally suited for large-scale projects such as the Schuman Bridge. The bridge is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025 and is expected to make a significant contribution to the urban mobility in the region.

    Strong Performance With Fibre Technology

    The crane in use comes from the fleet of Liebherr customer Saint-Yves Services. The company has expressed a high level of satisfaction with the crane's performance. Emphasis is placed on the numerous advantages of fibre rope technology compared to traditional steel ropes. "The combination of power, efficiency and the straightforward handling of the fibre rope gives us a considerable competitive edge," said Alexandre Saint-Yves of Saint-Yves Services.

    The 520 EC-B 20 Fibre combines these advantages with long reach and a high load capacity, even in confined spaces. With a fleet of eleven Liebherr fibre cranes, Saint-Yves Services is demonstrating its innovative strength and sees fibre technology as a sustainable and economically efficient solution for future construction projects.

    For more information, visit www.liebherr.com/en-int/

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




