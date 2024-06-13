List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Liebherr Optimizes Crane Finder

    Thu June 13, 2024 - National Edition
    Liebherr


    By simply entering a few details such as the load, required height and desired radius, the Crane Finder provides a list of possible cranes for a specific task.
    Photo courtesy of Liebherr
    By simply entering a few details such as the load, required height and desired radius, the Crane Finder provides a list of possible cranes for a specific task.
    By simply entering a few details such as the load, required height and desired radius, the Crane Finder provides a list of possible cranes for a specific task.   (Photo courtesy of Liebherr) Crane operators are primarily interested in information about the crane they are currently operating.   (Photo courtesy of Liebherr)

    Liebherr is presenting a new version of the Crane Finder.

    The simple tool for finding the right crane and the optimum configuration for a specific load case has been improved in many areas and now includes new integrated features. The Crane Finder is now also available as an app for smartphones and tablets. It offers increased user-friendliness and, due to the mobile application, is even more flexible than before.

    By simply entering a few details such as the load, required height and desired radius, the Crane Finder provides a list of possible cranes for a specific task. A new version of the Liebherr Crane Finder has been online since mid-May and offers dispatchers and crane operators a wide range of new features and improvements — some in the background, some prominently visible.

    Updated Database

    Liebherr has completely revised the underlying crane data on the basis of the latest load charts and compiled them in a new database. The advantage for users is that the Crane Finder now has access to the latest planning data, all operating modes, more information and significantly more crane types when searching.

    The new database enables many more functions and provides additional information, such as details on ballast radius, support, main boom angle, accessory angle and central ballast. As before, all information can be displayed in large tiles or, as a completely new feature, in a compact list view.

    New Feature Saves Money, Boosts Environmental Protection

    The "optimize configuration" button is a brand-new addition. As before, the Crane Finder searches for the smallest possible crane for the selected load case — always with the maximum load capacity, i.e. with full ballast. In many cases, however, the crane could do the job with less ballast.

    The new feature shows the minimum amount of ballast required to fulfil the current load requirement. In most cases, the amount of ballast can be reduced — extra weight that the customer does not need to transport to the construction 2/4 site. In this way, the Crane Finder actively helps to save fuel and therefore CO2, contributing to environmental protection by helping the crane operator to reduce their transport costs.

    A total of 76 mobile and crawler cranes from the current Liebherr portfolio as well as selected older machines are included in the search. A multi-select filter has been added to ensure clarity despite the large number of machines. This lets the user specify with a mouse click whether, for example, they only want the results list to include the LRT cranes in their own fleet.

    Photo courtesy of Liebherr

    Crane operators are primarily interested in information about the crane they are currently operating.

    Liebherr Crane Finder — Now Also Available as an App

    For improved user-friendliness on smartphones and tablets — compared to the web version — the Crane Finder is now also available as an app.

    The mobile application offers a particularly intuitive user interface that enables easy navigation and searching. It also allows even more flexible use — you can access the information you need from anywhere, whether you're on site, in the office or on the move.

    The app includes a favorites function that allows users to select their preferred crane models in the MyLiebherr portal and access them quickly. This is particularly useful for crane drivers, as they are primarily interested in information about the crane they are currently operating.

    Another advantage of the app is that it can also be used without the user having to register in the MyLiebherr customer portal. However, the app offers additional features for registered users who are logged in via the portal.

    The app is now available to download free of charge for iOS and Android devices in the respective stores.

    For more information, visit www.liebherr.com.

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




