Photo courtesy of Liebherr The LTM 1400-6.1 is the successor to the successful LTM 1350-6.1

The Liebherr factory in Ehingen, Germany, has updated its product range and launched the world's most powerful 6-axle crane: the new LTM 1400-6.1 has a 230 ft. telescopic boom and is characterized by clever and simple set-up processes.

The new crane is the successor to the LTM 1350-6.1. Like its predecessor, the LTM 1400-6.1 is now the smallest crane with Y-guying, making it the perfect introduction to this boom technology with its enormous increase in lifting capacity. The new all-rounder is extremely flexible and economical due to a wide range of accessories, a highly functional modular boom kit and the familiar Liebherr technologies. It also features driver assistance systems that increase the safety of everyone on the road.

Liebherr's engineers have succeeded in getting the most out of a 6-axle crane during the product development process. The LTM 1400-6.1 achieves significantly higher lifting capacities than its predecessor, the LTM 1350-6.1, and is now the market leader worldwide.

By successfully integrating its latest engineering expertise and innovative systems into this mobile crane, Liebherr has created an extremely powerful yet easy-to-handle machine.

Raring to Go: Fast Operational Readiness, Strong Performance

In addition to achieving outstanding performance data, Liebherr has focused on simple and fast set-up processes during development of the new crane.

The entire workflow leading up to full operational readiness on the construction site has been designed with maximum simplicity in mind.

There are major differences to the predecessor model, the LTM 1350-6.1, particularly in terms of the assembly process for the Y-guying system. With just one self-assembly lift, the LTM 1400-6.1 places the guying system on the chassis, where it is then pinned in place. The hydraulic quick coupling closes automatically when the boom is luffed down between the two Y-frames. The electrical connection is established with one final movement and the telescopic boom with Y-guying is ready for use in just a few minutes.

Various lattice jibs enable the new crane to work efficiently in a wide range of applications. The fixed lattice jib extends the telescopic boom by up to 149 ft. and can be mounted at an angle of 0, 10, 20 and 40 degrees. As an option, the fixed jib can be adjusted between 0 and 40 degrees.

The luffing lattice jib, with a length ranging from 46 to 264 ft., delivers maximum height, radius and performance.

Additional Flexibility Due to VarioBallast

As with its predecessor, the total available ballast for the new LTM 1400-6.1 consists of 110 tons of basic ballast and 44 tons of additional ballast. The hydraulic ballasting device is integrated in the counterweight frame — ballast assembly is simple, quick and does not require an auxiliary crane.

The VarioBallast system is fundamentally different to the one found on the predecessor model. The 154 tons of total ballast can now be set to an enormous radius of 25 ft. to achieve the maximum lifting capacity. In confined spaces, the ballast radius can be reduced to 18 ft.

The counterweight plates are compatible with those found on other large Liebherr cranes — a major advantage for the crane operator in terms of both economy and logistics.

The variable VarioBase supporting system ensures additional versatility. Here too, Liebherr engineers have come up with a new development: in addition to the option of flexibly using the predefined support positions with pinning options of 0, 25, 50, 75 and 100 percent, the sliding beams can now also be freely extended between 0 and 50 percent. Until now, this was only possible on mobile cranes with up to five axles.

Economical Due to Single-Engine Concept

Unlike its predecessor, the new crane is powered by the Liebherr single-engine concept and a mechanical drive for the superstructure, which results in better economy, according to the manufacturere. An eight-cylinder Liebherr diesel engine with 619 hp and 3,067 Nm of torque ensures a powerful travel drive.

Liebherr has developed different driving conditions to ensure worldwide, economical mobility. With an axle load of 13 tons, the LTM 1400-6.1 with telescopic boom and detachable hook block has an overall length of 58 ft.

On the construction site, the machine can be driven with 11 tons of ballast, a three-line hook block and Y-guying with an axle load of less than 18 tons.

Equipment can be removed for road journeys requiring lower axle loads.

Driver Assistance Systems for Greater Safety

Another new feature is the installation of various driver assistance systems to increase road safety, especially for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists. For example, the Blind Spot Information System warns the crane driver when someone is in the vehicle's blind spot, particularly when the crane is turning.

The moving off information system also provides a visual and acoustic warning if someone is in front of the crane. By monitoring the areas around the crane while it is moving, a significant increase in safety is achieved despite the presence of components that restrict visibility, such as the boom and hook block.

For more information, visit www.liebherr.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories