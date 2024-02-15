Photo courtesy of Liebherr The LH 40 M Industry is considered a top performer in its class, offering maximum handling capacity with lower fuel consumption.

The 2024 ISRI Convention and Expo takes place in Las Vegas from April 15-18, 2024.

Liebherr displays multiple machines at its booth, including the LH 40 M Industry material handler, L 550 XPower wheel loader and R 922 powerhand crawler excavator. Liebherr experts also are on-site at booth #B8 to answer any questions and provide assistance with equipment.

Liebherr specialized machines are strong, reliable and designed for high performance and maximum efficiency in industrial material handling. This is accomplished through production of its components. The demands of industrial material handling are taken into account during the development stage of these components, and well-prepared Liebherr specialized machines for any application, the manufacture said.

Handling scrap, steel and other metals is one of the toughest operational areas, whether loading or unloading HGVs, loading shredder conveyors or sorting out different kinds of metals; the Liebherr specialized machines are perfect machines for operationally effective scrap material handling.

LH 40 M Industry Material Handler

Photo courtesy of Liebherr

The LH 40 M Industry is considered a top performer in its class. With the ERC System (energy recovery system), the maximum handling capacity is guaranteed while lowering the overall fuel consumption. This enables a more powerful machine with faster work cycles.

The attachment of the machine is available in a variety of versions and is always optimally matched to your respective application including scrap, waste and recycling.

Performance is extremely important in handling scrap materials. Whether sorting out mixed scrap material, loading and unloading HGVs and ships or loading shredders, shears and press plants, the Liebherr material handling machines are designed for the highest performance in a variety of work applications.

High lift capacities and fast work cycles are essential for efficient handling operations. The optimum interplay between the hydraulics and electronics guarantees powerful, fast movements during handling while working with precision on challenging sorting tasks.

L 550 XPower Wheel Loader

Photo courtesy of Liebherr

The high-performance Liebherr XPower wheel loaders are highly productive and can handle a wide range of materials including scrap. With strong lift arm variants and application-specific attachments, they are versatile and universally deployable, the manufacturer said.

In addition to the different types of machines, you can choose between industrial and z-bar kinematics within the L 550 to L 566 XPower wheel loaders and the L 580 XPower. This means the right machine is always available for specific operations such as transporting and loading steel and metal scrap or loading the shredder systems. This increases the utilization of the machine and increases productivity by keeping job sites on time and within budget.

R 922 Powerhand Crawler Excavator

Photo courtesy of Liebherr

The R 922 crawler excavator showcases a completely updated design with characteristics of the new range of Liebherr "generation 8" machines. And in order to provide even greater comfort, better ergonomics and more enhanced performance.

The Powerhand VRS 200 (Vehicle Recovery System) enables you to get the maximum value out of your junk car before they are scrapped. Traditional manual methods of removing and separating high value materials from recycled vehicles are labor intensive and costly. Liebherr equips its R 922 excavators with a preparation kit that virtually makes the Powerhand System a plug and play hook up, the manufacturer said.

The benefits of using a R 922 from Liebherr is that the machine comes preprogrammed from the factory to control the unit and the clamp functions are controlled by the joystick and not foot pedals, making it easier for the operator to control.

Liebherr offers a wide range of crawler excavators with operating weights from 50,930 lbs. to 198,640 lbs. Each is designed with one goal in mind, to meet the demands and specifications of customers in terms of performance, reliability and efficiency, as well as safety and comfort.

For more information, visit www.liebherr.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories