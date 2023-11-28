The 38 XXT offers a four-part distribution boom in a practical Z-fold making it easy to handle and offers a very long reach.

The 50th anniverary of World of Concrete will take place in Las Vegas from Jan. 23 to 25, 2024, and Liebherr will have cross-divisional participation from the concrete technology and earthmoving and material handling technology teams.

Liebherr will showcase the 38Z4 XXT truck mounted concrete pump, THP 80 LP city pump, and L 546 wheel loader at booth #C6149 and a RIM 2.25 M ring pan mixer at booth #N1011. There also will be a Liebherr press briefing on Jan. 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at booth #C6149 featuring Liebherr's Divisional Director of Concrete Technology, Guilherme Zurita.

"We are excited to exhibit at World of Concrete 2024, showcasing our newest concrete pump, the 38Z4 XXT. This premier industry event is the perfect opportunity to officially debut our most advanced 4-section pump that delivers enhanced performance, leveraged by the already proven Powerbloc and best-in-class operational support solutions, such as the XXA stability support System," noted Zurita.

Attendees will see firsthand Liebherr's latest technology and innovations and learn how those features can improve productivity on their job sites.

38 Z4 XXT Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump —The 38 XXT offers a four-part distribution boom in a practical Z-fold making it easy to handle and offers a very long reach for the 30 m class. This model comes standard with XXT-outriggers and an XXA stability assistance system. The pivoting XXT support is very flexible when supporting in tight spaces, and the new 2/4 XXA stability assistance system allows partially supported areas to be electronically monitored. The concrete pump also is equipped with the latest drive unit, powerbloc. This unit does not require a separate control block, as all hydraulic switching and measuring elements are integrated.

THP 80 LP City Pump — This strong and powerful concrete pumping unit offers versatility as well as mobility, making it incredibly cost effective for a variety of line pump job sites. With high output range and high pressure, the city pump will fulfill your concrete pumping needs.

RIM 2.25 M Ring Pan Mixer — The RIM 2.25 M ring pan mixer offers a variety of advantages to concrete customers. The mixer offers continuance movement inside the mixing chamber for better performance. The large opening in the cover of the mixer as well as the gearbox position allows for easily accessible maintenance. And when service needs arise Liebherr offers a variety of spare parts and customer support to all customers.

L 546 Wheel Loader — The L 546 wheel loader offers power, speed, durability and innovative technology, resulting in a modern machine design. The efficient hydrostatic travel drive and efficient components reduce operating costs in a sustainable way, putting more money in customer's pockets.

For more information, visit www.liebherr.com.

