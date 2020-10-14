Lincoln Klemola

Liebherr USA Co. announced Lincoln Klemola as the new manager of field services of its mining sales division in the western United States.

Klemola will oversee and manage customer support for Liebherr Mining machines in the United States. He will serve as the primary service contact for Liebherr Mining customers within the United States, lead the entire service and support team and expand on Liebherr's current growth strategy for the U.S. market.

Klemola has more than 20 years experience in the mining industry. Thoughout his career, he has held previous positions such as: technical trainer of large mining equipment; field service technician of large diesel electric mining equipment; and most recently service manager of a large industrial machinery and equipment distributor.

His extensive experience and accomplishments encompasses all areas of the supplier business. From increasing profitability of diverse product lines, leading customer service teams and service technicians in service and repair of mining equipment, working with OEM's and manufacturers to promote products, providing customer solutions, managing maintenance and repair contracts to development of a technician training program, according to Liebherr.

In addition, Lincoln holds certifications in several mobile equipment systems, is a MSHA Qualified Surface Mine Electrician and a member of the Mining Associates of Wyoming.

"He is respected in the industry, a great talent for our mining group to attract, and a person that can help build on our strategy to grow the Liebherr Mining business," said Shane Kuhlmey, divison director of Liebherr USA Co. Mining.

"I am very excited to join Liebherr and am looking forward to meeting all of its great people," said Klemola. "I chose a career with Liebherr because I believe in the vision LUS Mining Division has for growth and I believe in the products we have to offer.

"As our business grows throughout the U.S., our service team will also have to grow. I look forward to recruiting talented technicians to Liebherr and building a strong diverse service team that will support our customers, sales staff and equipment groups. This will be an exciting challenge to keepup with equipment sales."

Klemola is based out of the Liebherr USA Co. western operations office for mining sales and service in Gillette, Wyo., and reports to Shane Kuhlmey, division director of mining.

For more information, visit www.liebherr.com.

