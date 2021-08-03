Kai Friedrich

Liebherr welcomed Kai Friedrich as managing director of Liebherr USA, Co. and divisional director of construction equipment.

In his role as managing director, he will provide leadership and guidance necessary to oversee and implement the corporate and strategic plans for the nine product segments under Liebherr USA, Co., the sales and service organization.

The nine product segments include: mobile and crawler cranes; tower cranes; components; concrete technology; refrigeration and freezing; mining; deep foundation machines; maritime cranes; and construction equipment.

As divisional director of construction equipment, he will be responsible for managing the team of Liebherr sales, service, training and product management staff for the construction equipment product range, which provides dedicated support, resources, and the latest products to the distribution network in the U.S market.

He will lead the team in expanding and building strong relationships with dealers and affiliates in the United States to further increase sales and Liebherr's market presence across the United States.

"Kai Friedrich has a proven track record of leadership and many accomplishments with Liebherr over the years. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from several Liebherr companies in various international markets and will no doubt be a tremendous asset to the growth of our product segmentshere in the U.S.," said Torben Reher, managing director, Liebherr USA, Co.

Friedrich has 18 years of experience in the heavy equipment industry, with 17 of those years serving in a variety of roles within the Liebherr Group. Throughout his career with Liebherr he has held previous positions including earthmoving sales engineer at Saudi Liebherr Co. Ltd; general manager of earthmoving and mining for Africa and the Near East at Liebherr-Export AG; general manager of earthmoving at Liebherr-Africa (Pty) Ltd.; and most recently managing director of Liebherr-Export AG.

"I am looking forward to working with our experienced team and the well-established distribution network in supporting and engaging our customer base, here in the U.S. It is a pleasure and honor for me to join the Liebherr USA team. Considering the potential, diversity and importance of the U.S. market for Liebherr, I'm thrilled to lead the team into this new exciting period post COVID-19," said Friedrich.

Friedrich will officially take over the managing director of Liebherr USA, Co. role from Peter Mayr on Aug. 1, joining Torben Reher, Liebherr USA, Co. managing director in Newport News, Va. ,overseeing U.S. operations.

