List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Liebherr USA Appoints Johnny Greer as Divisional Director of Mining

    Thu May 23, 2024 - National Edition
    Liebherr USA


    Johnny Greer
    Photo courtesy of Liebherr
    Johnny Greer

    Liebherr USA Co. appointed Johnny Greer as divisional director of mining, effective May 6, 2024. Greer brings 20 years of experience to lead the U.S. mining division.

    As divisional director, Greer will be responsible for managing the team of Liebherr sales, service and training staff for the mining equipment product range. He will spearhead efforts to continue building a strong market presence across the United States.

    "We are thrilled to have Johnny Greer join Liebherr USA Co. as the new divisional director of mining. He brings a wealth of operational and industry knowledge, providing the quality, reliability and efficiency needed to successfully to promote Liebherr's range of outstanding mining solutions," said Kai Friedrich, managing director of Liebherr USA Co.

    "Greer has a vast amount of experience across a full range of applications in North, South and Central America. His professionalism and experience will help us grow our brand further and expand our mining footprint in the USA."

    Greer previously held various roles for Austin Engineering from 2005 to 2024, including Supply Chain, Materials and Production Control Manager North America, Supply Chain Manager Americas, General Manager South America, and General Manager North America. Greer also was an active member of multiple accredited mining organizations including the Society for Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration, the National Mining Association, the Nevada Mining Association, the Mining Association of Wyoming, and the Wyoming Mining Association.

    "Liebherr is an innovative company with excellent core values that align with my personal values. I am very excited to join the Liebherr team and have the opportunity to provide the U.S. mining industry with high-quality equipment and solutions," said Greer.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    VIDEO: Crews Place Arch On Peoria's McClugage Bridge

    New U.S. Army Corps of Engineers District HQ Takes Shape in Mobile, Alabama

    AI: The Road to Efficiency

    Ohio Expo Center & State Fair's $260M Renovation

    Volvo CE Shares Latest Electrification, Innovation News at ACT Expo

    Nine Children of Fallen Transportation Construction Workers to Receive Financial Assistance

    Jensen Oversees LA DOTD's Caddo Lake Bridge Replacement

    Georgia's Dustcom Limited Perseveres to Become Prosperous



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Employee News Liebherr mining






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA