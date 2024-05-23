Photo courtesy of Liebherr Johnny Greer

Liebherr USA Co. appointed Johnny Greer as divisional director of mining, effective May 6, 2024. Greer brings 20 years of experience to lead the U.S. mining division.

As divisional director, Greer will be responsible for managing the team of Liebherr sales, service and training staff for the mining equipment product range. He will spearhead efforts to continue building a strong market presence across the United States.

"We are thrilled to have Johnny Greer join Liebherr USA Co. as the new divisional director of mining. He brings a wealth of operational and industry knowledge, providing the quality, reliability and efficiency needed to successfully to promote Liebherr's range of outstanding mining solutions," said Kai Friedrich, managing director of Liebherr USA Co.

"Greer has a vast amount of experience across a full range of applications in North, South and Central America. His professionalism and experience will help us grow our brand further and expand our mining footprint in the USA."

Greer previously held various roles for Austin Engineering from 2005 to 2024, including Supply Chain, Materials and Production Control Manager North America, Supply Chain Manager Americas, General Manager South America, and General Manager North America. Greer also was an active member of multiple accredited mining organizations including the Society for Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration, the National Mining Association, the Nevada Mining Association, the Mining Association of Wyoming, and the Wyoming Mining Association.

"Liebherr is an innovative company with excellent core values that align with my personal values. I am very excited to join the Liebherr team and have the opportunity to provide the U.S. mining industry with high-quality equipment and solutions," said Greer.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

