Liebherr USA Co. hosted a successful 2025 North American sales and training seminar, bringing employees from the US, Canada, and Europe together with dealers to showcase the latest earthmoving and material handling technologies. The event featured hands-on training sessions, walk-around presentations on product features, and highlighted the company's commitment to educating its distribution network for continued success in the US and Canada.

"We work hard to improve our training every year, so we are excited to welcome our colleagues back for another informative North American sales and training seminar," said Allen Petry, divisional director of earthmoving and material handling technology of Liebherr USA Co. "This investment in our sales and distribution network has proven invaluable to our success in the United States and Canada by educating the sales force on the key features of Liebherr's products that improve efficiency, reliability, operator comfort and productivity."

Training for Success

The three-day event allowed participants to receive extensive hands-on training of multiple products across a variety of stations including wheeled excavators, crawler excavators, wheel loaders, dozers, material handlers and the TA 230 articulated dump truck. Each station was equipped with multiple machines, a digital display set up and tents for onlookers.

In addition, each product manager and their teams gave multiple walk-around presentations during the event highlighting each machine's latest features and innovative technologies such as grade control systems equipped within the crawler dozers and personnel detection systems equipped within the wheel loaders.

The continued success of this event has been made possible by Liebherr USA's extensive distribution network ensuring that products and services are accessible across the entire United States. This broad reach allows Liebherr's dealers and partners to support a wide array of industries with reliable equipment solutions. This annual event provides cruical information to ensure Liebherr dealers are equipped with the necessary tools to be successful.

"The Liebherr training seminar serves as a unique opportunity for our internal teams to educate our extensive support and dealer network on the current systems built into our machines," said Nick Rogers, general manager of product management. "By further preparing our sales representatives, we ensure they have the tools to confidently engage with customers and help them deliver results on work sites across North America."

