Liebherr USA Co. Launches Partnership With Advance Technical Institute

Mon August 16, 2021 - National Edition
Liebherr


ATI students examining the wheel loader engine compartment.
Liebherr USA Co. launched a new partnership with local Virginia Beach company Advanced Technology Institute (ATI). In this partnership, Liebherr USA Co. will host up to six students each year who are attending ATI in the heavy vehicle technology program, studying to be service technicians.

ATI's heavy vehicle technology program offers diesel repair training in a hands-on shop environment where students have the opportunity to work on manual and automatic engines ranging from 400 to 12,000 lbs., developing skills that could lead to a rewarding career as a heavy equipment or diesel mechanic.

Liebherr USA Co. is sponsoring the hydraulics program at ATI and has made an L 526 wheel loader available for training for all students going through ATI's hydraulics classes. This partnership allows ATI students to become Liebherr certified as part of their program completion.

Upon completion of the co-op program, Liebherr is offering a signing bonus of 50 percent of tuition charges for eligible new hires that are offered and accept full-time employment with the company.

The first group of students entered the program in January 2021. While in the co-op program, they are part time Liebherr employees, working in the earthmoving and mobile cranes divisions repair shops in Newport News, Va., getting hands on training and experience on the subjects they're learning in the classroom.

"This partnership not only helps to build a pipeline of future talent, it exposes all of ATI's students to the Liebherr brand, which allows us to build a future workforce of Liebherr employees," said Vicki Wishon, Liebherr USA Co. human resources manager.

For more information, visit www.liebherr.com.




