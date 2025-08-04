Liebherr's American journey has been marked by significant investments in manufacturing and construction, with a focus on innovation and sustainability. Their expansion plans include new facilities, job creation, zero-emission mining initiatives, and partnerships to drive progress in the industry. Liebherr also prioritizes talent development through educational partnerships and training programs to support a skilled workforce in the United States.

For more than 50 years, Liebherr has thrived in the United States as a manufacturer of mining trucks and a provider of solutions and services across 12 product segments.

With three generations of family leadership at the Liebherr Group, Liebherr in the United States remains dedicated to drive innovations in construction and manufacturing, developing cleaner, more efficient systems that support the future of mining, material handling and heavy equipment industries, according to Liebherr.

Founded in 1970, Liebherr USA has grown into five companies, employing more than 1,700 individuals across diverse roles, including manufacturing, engineering, sales and service. With 15 company-owned locations and an extensive distribution network, Liebherr serves the entire United States, providing products and customer support nationwide.

Strategic Investments

Today, Liebherr continues expanding its capabilities and operations across North America, prioritizing innovation, quality and customer support, reflecting its dedication to excellence and its customers' needs, according to Liebher.

In 2020, Liebherr invested $60 million into its Virginia facilities adding more than 250,000 sq. ft. to the existing Newport News campus. This investment created a new administrative building to enhance product and service support.

In addition, Liebherr established in-house training facilities for technicians to gain real-world experience with Liebherr equipment, a workshop for the assembly and repair of earthmoving, concrete and mobile and crawler machines and an extensive warehouse that increased storage capacity by 50 percent.

In 2024, Liebherr announced a $72.3 million investment to expand its manufacturing capabilities in Newport News, Va. The project, expected to be completed in 2025, is anticipated to create 175 new jobs.

In addition, in 2024, Liebherr announced an initial investment of $176 million to establish a logistics center in Tupelo, Miss., aimed at enhancing the company's logistics capabilities. Upon completion in 2026, the center will create 180 new jobs, with plans for further expansion expected to generate more than 300 jobs in the long term.

Looking to the future, Liebherr is planning additional investments in Houston, Texas, to establish a new sales and service facility. This facility will support Liebherr cranes and construction customers in the region, enhancing service and accessibility.

Manufacturing in United States

With manufacturing front of mind, the Newport News mining plant is notable for its role in manufacturing Liebherr's range of diesel-electric mining trucks, which can handle payloads of up to 400 tons. These trucks are partly assembled, tested and certified at the Newport News facility before being completed at mines worldwide.

Liebherr's zero emission mining program is a key part of its strategy to decarbonize mining operations by offering adaptable, low-carbon solutions. Liebherr has already introduced equipment compatible with renewable fuels including HVO, along with technologies such as the trolley assist system that connects trucks to electric grids to reduce diesel use. By 2030, Liebherr aims to provide fossil fuel-free alternatives for all its mining products.

As part of their ongoing commitment to zero emission mining, Liebherr and Fortescue announced an expansion of their partnership at MINExpo 2024. The partnership includes jointly developed technology that paves the way for carbon-free mining and features a total of 475 zero emission Liebherr machines.

As the mining truck plant undergoes further expansion, this construction lays the foundation for progress in the mining industry. Mining is integral to nearly every aspect of modern life including the infrastructure and technology we use daily. By enhancing the Newport News facility, Liebherr in the United States ensures a steady supply of essential resources. This investment not only strengthens the economy but also drives innovation in technology and sustainability.

"We're thankful for the partnerships with the cities of Hampton and Newport News and the Commonwealth of Virginia that have greatly enriched our operations and enabled Liebherr Mining Equipment to bring 175 new jobs and investment to the region," said Cort Reiser, managing director of Liebherr Mining Equipment Newport News Co.

Celebration of Construction on National Mall

This year, to further demonstrate its commitment as an OEM, Liebherr USA participated in the Association of Equipment Manufacturers' Celebration of construction on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to engage with participants and highlight the vital role of construction equipment in the United States.

"Celebration of construction on the National Mall provided an opportunity to showcase innovative products and construction solutions utilized across the country," said Kai Friedrich, managing director, Liebherr USA Co. "Liebherr's dedication to the U.S. market extends beyond manufacturing, as we are deeply committed to supporting local communities and promoting sustainable practices within the construction industry."

The event allowed attendees to experience Liebherr's machinery firsthand and discuss key industry topics such as emissions technology, alternative power, safety and workforce development.

Future Talent

Building a pipeline of future talent also is critical to the success of Liebherr in the United States. Liebherr USA launched a partnership with a local institute in Virginia to create a heavy vehicle technology program for learners studying to be technicians. This co-op education program gives students the opportunity to work as part-time employees in Liebherr repair shops, so they gain hands-on, real-world experience.

In addition, multiple Liebherr divisions including mobile and crawler cranes, earthmoving and concrete technology hold in-house training in Virginia, Florida and Texas for dealer and customer technicians to become more familiarized with Liebherr machines, assistant systems and trouble shooting. These trainings consist of multiple days of classroom and hands-on learning with Liebherr certified trainers.

All Liebherr companies in the United States also hold many recruiting opportunities in local communities to meet with local education partners and technical schools, starting conversations that will lead to the creation of more training and support programs to help build a skilled workforce throughout the country.

For more information, visit https://www.liebherr.com/en-us/.

