Liebherr's Newest Generation of Crawler Excavators, The R 926 and R 938

In the last year, Liebherr has launched seven crawler excavator models under 55 US tons. Generation 8 machines have even greater power, higher productivity and more comfort for the operator. The new R 926 and R 938 models are being featured at Conexpo. Like all new generation 8 models, these Liebherr crawler excavators, launched in 2019, boast numerous improvements.

The Generation 8 series, now in production at Liebherr-France SAS in Colmar, is made up of seven models ranging from 24 to 50 US tons (22 to 45 t): R 922, R 924, R 926, R 930, R 934, R 938 and R 945. The generation 8 is characterized by a new design which was first presented at Bauma in 2019. The team of developers from Colmar completely revised the basic excavator concept to further increase comfort, safety and performance, and to achieve even better operational ergonomics.

The R 926 Crawler Excavator with Leica System on Display

The R 926 on display at Conexpo, along with the R 930, is based on a specific platform developed by Liebherr. The R 926 and the R 930 have an operating weight between 28 to 34 US tons (26 and 31 t) and achieve a power of 150 kW/204 hp and 180 kW/245 hp respectively. The backhoe bucket capacities vary from 1.15 m3 to 1.75 m3 on the R 926 and between 1.25 m3 and 2,15 m3 on the R 930. The R 926 and R 930 models are available in stage V and Tier 4f.

An extremely wide range of equipment and tools makes the R 926 and R 930 crawler excavators very versatile for earthmoving, levelling, digging, loading and even lifting tasks.

Liebherr and Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, will enter into a strategic partnership in the field of machine control solutions. Future Liebherr wheeled and crawler excavators of generations 6 and 8 can be optionally equipped from the factory with 2D and 3D machine control solutions. The R 926 displayed at Conexpo is equipped with a Leica 3D Grade control system.

The Crawler Excavator R 938

The R 938 presented on display, together with the R 934, is based on a specific platform developed by Liebherr-France SAS. The R 934 and the R 938 have an operating weight of 35 and 38 tonnes, and achieve a power of 200 kW/272 hp and 220 kW/299 hp. The backhoe bucket capacities vary from 1 m3 to 2.5 m3 on the R 934 and between 1 m3 and 3 m3 on the R 938. The R 934 and R 938 models are available with the relevant engines in countries where emission standards regulation is extremely stringent or less stringent, or in countries where such regulation does not exist at all.

In combination with the engine that meets Tier 4f emission standards, the R 934 is positioned between the R 936 (launched in 2015) and the new R 938. The R 938 in turn, replaces the R 946. With regard to the engines that meet Stage IIIA emission standards and the engines for unregulated markets, the new position of the R 934 is now between the R 934 C and the R 938. The R 938 succeeds the R 944 C.

An extremely wide range of equipment and tools makes the R 934 and R 938 crawler excavators very versatile for earthmoving, levelling, digging, loading and even lifting tasks.

The R 938 Meets America at Conexpo

Liebherr is celebrating its 50 year presence in the United States. To mark this special anniversary, the R 938 features a special red, white and blue paint scheme reminiscent of the stars and stripes of the American flag. This special design created by Auguste

Bartholdi, a native of Colmar, France, includes the Statue of Liberty – an internationally known New York City icon.

Generation 8: Higher Power with Lower Consumption

The digging forces and tractive forces of the undercarriage and the swing torque of the uppercarriage have been significantly increased. Thanks to these improvements, the generation 8 achieves a much higher level of performance.

In conjunction with the launch of this new generation of excavators, a new work equipment concept was devised that optimizes the load curve and inertia of the swivel drive in order to reduce fuel consumption.

The generation 8 is available with a variety of robust X-shaped undercarriage types. The crawler undercarriage requires zero maintenance. The track rollers are lubricated for life and the automatic central lubrication system makes it possible to maximize both component service life and productivity.

Greatest Possible Comfort and Maximum Safety

The operator benefits from an ultra-spacious, temperature-controlled cab. To make work even more comfortable, the excavators have pneumatic seats with vertical and longitudinal suspension and a high-resolution, extremely user-friendly 7" touchscreen. The windshield can be fully lowered.

LED technology has completely replaced the halogen headlights, which increases their operating life, reduces electricity consumption and dramatically improves illumination. The range of lighting is available in the form of separate packages, with the high- performance LED+ lighting packages also available as an option.

The unobstructed panoramic view and the rear and side monitoring cameras ensure maximum safety in the operator's working area. The tiltable console makes it easy and safe to access the cab. The certified rollover protection structure for the cab provides robust protection in the event of the machine tipping over. The rear window serves as an emergency exit on all versions of the excavator. The windshield and right-hand window are made of tinted laminated glass.

Simplified, Even Safer Maintenance Work

The machine has been carefully designed to offer even higher standards of safety. The uppercarriage is now accessed via a secured access platform (either standard or optional extra depending on the region). Additionally, the entire uppercarriage is fitted with non-slip studs and does not have any protruding elements. The generation 8 crawler excavators also have maintenance points that can be accessed from the ground. The engine oil, hydraulic oil, fuel and urea levels can be conveniently monitored via the touchscreen.