The crane, rigging, and specialized transportation industry relies on people with technical skills, but faces a shortage of qualified workers. In order to promote the career opportunities in this fast-paced, high-tech sector, Lift & Move USA connects students and educators with the people, equipment and companies that work in crane, rigging and specialized transportation operations.

A new website, launched in May 2020, now showcases the careers, industries and types of work related to this specialty field. Additional resources available on the site include information on where to get training, certifications that are needed and scholarships.

Industry professionals also can find ideas for engaging with students, parents and educators in their local area, best practices for planning in-person events and an archive of relevant research and toolkits related to workforce development.

"Lift & Move USA supports workforce development efforts that are aligned with construction, equipment, manufacturing and related fields," said Tracy Bennett, director. "We seek to join forces with other like-minded organizations in promoting the skilled trades and careers that serve crane, rigging and specialized transportation operations," she said.

Lift & Move USA promotes career opportunities by connecting students and educators with the people, equipment and companies that work in crane, rigging and specialized transportation operations. The program's organizers are the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association, Specialized Carriers & Rigging Foundation, NCCCO Foundation and KHL.

For more information, visit https://liftandmoveusa.scr-foundation.org/

