Josh Patnode, representing Lift & Move USA, tells students from Clark County School District about the role of specialized transportation, rigging, and lifting in building Allegiant Stadium at the Workforce Solutions area during ConExpo-Con/AGG.

More than 350 students from Clark County School District visited the Workforce Solutions area at ConExpo-Con/AGG on March 12 in Las Vegas. Lift & Move USA featured an interactive presentation about the role of crane, rigging, and specialized transportation operations in the construction of Allegiant Stadium, new home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

A video series, From the Ground Up, narrated by Mike Rowe, was the inspiration for the presentation.

"We highlighted things like how many trailers it takes to mobilize cranes, how a crane operator and signal person work together, and the various career paths into our industry," said Tracy Bennett, director of Lift & Move USA.

"Students were very engaged and teachers were actively seeking resources for students who are school to career bound. SC&RF shared information about scholarships and training opportunities that are available," said Jackie Roskos, director of Specialized Carriers & Rigging Foundation. Information about scholarships is available at scr-foundation.org.

"Events like these are vital to the future of our industry," said Josh Patnode, manager, flight hardware logistics of SpaceX, Hawthorne, Calif., who volunteered as presenter during the event.

"When we open the doors of opportunity to the younger generation they tend to walk through, especially when the options include good paying jobs that involve challenging projects. Students were genuinely interested and wanted to know more about the wide spectrum of positions that support the industry," he said.

Lift & Move USA is supported by the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association, SC&R Foundation, NCCCO Foundation and media partner KHL. It connects students and educators with the people, equipment, and companies that work in crane, rigging, and specialized transportation.

In 2020, Lift & Move USA will hold two other events featuring simulation tools, hands-on activities, and live equipment demonstrations. Engineered Rigging will host the program in Russellville, Ark., on Oct. 16 and Buckner HeavyLift has scheduled a program for Nov. 5 in Graham, N.C.