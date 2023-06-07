The new Linder Myrtle Beach facility is located at 1689 Dividend Loop, just off Highway 17 and near the airport.

Linder Industrial Machinery recently added its fourth location in the South Carolina market at 1689 Dividend Loop in Myrtle Beach, S.C., just minutes from Highway 17. The facility serves as a parts branch serving customers, technicians and product support representatives in the thriving six-county Myrtle Beach market area.

"Linder has long standing customer relationships in this market," said Rob Leavel, Linder's general manager of operations of the Carolinas. "This allows us to better meet their needs as well as meet the growing demand."

This 5,000-plus square foot facility was purpose-built for Linder in a new industrial park located centrally near Myrtle Beach International Airport. The facility was specifically designed and equipped to support Linder's field-based technicians as well as support for the parts needs of local customers.

Leavel added, "Myrtle Beach was chosen based on the growth in the market and the transition to a more year-round economy versus a tourism driven market. The influx of people into the market has driven significant residential and commercial growth in recent years and that trend seems to be continuing as more people discover the area."

The branch is staffed by parts representatives and further supported by the team based out of Linder's full-service Ladson, S.C., branch. Linder also will have product support and mainline equipment sales representatives and a team of field-based technicians working out of this new location.

This is just another "piece of the puzzle" that Linder Industrial Machinery is putting into place to be at the forefront of its customer's needs as it celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.

