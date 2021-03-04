Linder technicians perform extensive in-house installations and testing during the Topcon training sessions.

Linder Industrial Machinery is now an authorized Topcon Positioning dealer in North and South Carolina.

"I am extremely excited about this partnership with Topcon and Linder in the Carolinas," said Chris Wilkes, Linder Industrial Machinery's senior vice president of sales of the Carolinas.

"Linder is committed to the growth of the smart construction market and this partnership is another example of the investments we are willing to make to assist our customers in becoming more profitable. Topcon is a great addition to the world-class equipment we already offer from Komatsu and other manufacturers. Linder's Technology Solutions Group was deployed many years ago to engage with customers to assist them with this digital transformation."

The Topcon family of products turn every machine into a smart machine, according to the manufacturer. The benefits of this technology include enhanced control capabilities; more efficient workflow; simplifying the construction process; reduced wasted time and work; improved safety; and reduced expense.

Linder's Komatsu customers will now have access to the full range of Topcon machine control systems across retrofitted systems for excavators, dozers and graders.

"Komatsu and Topcon have had a close working relationship for many years, and that relationship has made Topcon products a great fit with seamless integration in their machines," said Joel Cramblett, Linder's general manager of Technology Solutions.

Linder will sell the complete add-on system known as Plug + Play and all the components necessary for the integrated Komatsu units. These machines allow the operator to get to grade quicker and more accurately without the need for staking, grading and additional survey personnel, according to the manufacturer.

The Linder team of technical solutions experts (TSEs) will be available to help set up, program, train and troubleshoot every Topcon system that Linder sells.

"Our entire team is focused on how we can take care of our customers and help make them become more efficient and profitable. I'm looking forward to a future where Linder and Topcon continue to grow this market," Wilkes said.

Linder's nine locations in the Carolinas will offer Topcon products; the six in North Carolina are in Asheville, Concord, Greenville, High Point, Raleigh and Wilmington. The three in South Carolina are in Columbia, Greer and Ladson.

For more information about Linder, visit www.Linder.com.

For more information about Topcon, visit www.topconpositioning.com.

Today's top stories