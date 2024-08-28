List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Linder Industrial Machinery Company Named New Komatsu Dealer in Virginia

    Linder Industrial Machinery Company is now a Komatsu dealer in Virginia, taking over from All Roads Equipment in five locations. Linder now has 26 branches across several states, offering Komatsu products and exceptional customer support across various industries. The collaboration aims to provide value and satisfaction to customers in the region.

    Wed August 28, 2024 - National Edition
    Linder assumed the operations of the previous distributor in five locations: Bealeton, Chesapeake, Chester, Fishersville and Salem. With these additions, Linder's footprint includes 26 branch locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
    Linder Industrial Machinery Company is now the authorized distributor of Komatsu products in Virginia, effective Aug. 26, 2024.

    Linder assumed the operations of the previous distributor, All Roads Equipment, in five locations: Bealeton, Chesapeake, Chester, Fishersville and Salem. With these additions, Linder's footprint includes 26 branch locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

    "We're excited to expand our presence in Virginia," said John Coughlin, president and CEO of Linder Machinery Company. "We look forward to growing our relationships with existing companies and expanding our customer base by offering state-of-the-art equipment. We look forward to bringing our reputation for exceptional product support and ensuring customers have the partner they need to succeed."

    "We value our decades-long relationship with Linder and believe the company will be a great distribution resource for Virginia customers," said Tim Tripas, senior vice president of construction equipment and dealer engagement at Komatsu.

    "The top-notch service from Linder's team aligns well with Komatsu's focus on customer satisfaction, and we are confident this collaboration will bring exceptional value to customers in the region."

    Established in 1953, Linder is recognized as one of the nation's premier heavy equipment dealers. The company's tenured team of more than 700 employees will bring its expertise to serve customers in Virginia, offering a complete range of Komatsu products, comprehensive parts and service support, cutting-edge technology solutions, and an extensive rental inventory with various allied products.

    "Linder is a business partner with our customers in several fields, including construction, mining, road building, material handling, agriculture, forestry and waste/recycling," said Coughlin. "We are proud to offer factory-trained personnel and the best equipment in the industry, including Komatsu, BOMAG, ATLAS, Mantsinen, Dynapac, Terramac, Konecranes, Barko, Timberpro and FECON, as well as Kubota and DEUTZ FAHR tractors. We also offer numerous attachments and an extensive parts supply."

    With this latest expansion, Linder has 26 branches, including seven Linder Turf & Tractor locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia; nine branches have been added in the last year.

    For more information, visit www.linder.com and www.lindertt.com.




