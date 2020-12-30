The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announed that a Temple will be built near 800 East and Center Street in Lindon.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the location of the Lindon Utah Temple. This temple, which President Russell M. Nelson announced in October 2020, will be built near 800 East and Center Street in Lindon, Utah.

Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 81,000 sq. ft.

An exterior rendering will be released shortly. A groundbreaking date has not been set. Project leaders will immediately begin working with city officials to coordinate planning for the temple.

Utah currently has 17 operating temples. In addition to Lindon, temples have been announced in Syracuse and Tooele Valley. Temples in Layton, Orem, Saratoga Springs, St. George (Red Cliffs) and Taylorsville are currently under construction.

Temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints differ from meetinghouses or chapels where members meet for Sunday worship services. Each temple is considered a house of the Lord where Jesus Christ's teachings are reaffirmed through baptism and other ordinances that unite families for eternity. In the temple, Church members learn more about the purpose of life and make covenants to follow Jesus Christ and serve their fellow man.