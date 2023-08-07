Lindsay Corporation, a global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, has acquired FieldWise LLC, a market leader in agricultural technology products with a focus on subscription-based, precision irrigation solutions.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Norfolk, Neb., FieldWise specializes in providing agricultural producers and their trusted service providers with innovative solutions. These solutions enable the remote monitoring and intelligent control of critical assets around their farm or ranch.

With an emphasis on mechanized irrigation applications, FieldWise is focused on helping growers improve the productivity, efficiency and profitability of their operations.

The addition of FieldWise will expand and strengthen Lindsay's position in smart irrigation and other AgTech markets. Through this acquisition, Lindsay will now be the force propelling two market-leading solutions and serving an even broader customer base through a greatly expanded distribution network.

FieldWise will continue to operate independently and remain the trusted choice for non-Zimmatic irrigation solution providers around the world, while Lindsay's FieldNET brand will continue to be the remote irrigation management solution sold through Lindsay's global network of Zimmatic dealers.

"FieldWise is an ideal fit for Lindsay. Their capabilities and values align perfectly with our mission to strategically grow and deliver powerful, irrigation technology solutions that conserve natural resources, enhance quality of life and expand our world's potential. The addition of FieldWise advances Lindsay's technology leadership position in the market and will allow Lindsay to serve an even broader set of customers and service providers globally, which also opens new markets and channels for growth," said Randy Wood, president and CEO of Lindsay Corporation.

"The FieldWise team has shown an impressive ability to rapidly innovate in response to the evolving needs of their customers, and they have gained the trust of thousands of growers and irrigation service providers around the world. Today, we are proud to welcome their incredible team into the Lindsay family and look forward to supporting them as they continue to serve and grow their global customer base."

"FieldWise is excited to become part of Lindsay Corporation and contribute to the Company's strategic mission," said Brian Klawinski, president and CEO of FieldWise.

"We are confident our uncompromising focus on putting customers' needs first will continue as we grow with Lindsay, leveraging their additional resources and best-in-class capabilities. FieldWise will continue to operate independently and retain our employees, our valued brand name, product offerings and operations at our Norfolk, Nebraska, location.

"We remain focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience, while serving the needs, and continuing to earn the trust, of our distribution partners and growers around the world."

