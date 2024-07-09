List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Link-Belt 120|RT Aids Renewable Gas Project in London, Ky

    Tue July 09, 2024 - Midwest Edition
    Link-Belt Cranes


    The Link-Belt 120|RT hoists 16,000-lb. tanks as part of the gas-capture project.
    Photo courtesy of Link-Belt
    The Link-Belt 120|RT hoists 16,000-lb. tanks as part of the gas-capture project.
    The Link-Belt 120|RT hoists 16,000-lb. tanks as part of the gas-capture project.   (Photo courtesy of Link-Belt) Each tank stores 1,800 cfm of gas collected from the landfill.   (Photo courtesy of Link-Belt)

    McAdoo's Towing & Crane Service of West Alexander, Pa., is utilizing a Link-Belt 120|RT rough terrain crane (120 ton) to connect a landfill site to a renewable natural gas pipeline network in London, Ky.

    The crane is working at the Laurel Ridge Landfill in Lily, Ky., to help with the construction of the gas-capture project. The project will use 16,000-lb. tanks to store 1,800 cfm of gas collected from the landfill, utilizing the gas to supply 450,000 MMBtu of natural gas annually to various customers across the United States for transportation fuel and other sustainable purposes.

    The 120|RT is being used to lift and precisely position the tanks, steel framework and ductwork.

    McAdoo crane operator Jordan Miller said the 120|RT was the perfect crane for the job site due to its capacity at radius and ability to operate comfortably in close quarters.

    "The Link-Belt 120|RT crane is really well suited for this small construction site because of its compact size and excellent maneuverability in tight spaces," Miller said.

    He said the 120|RT makes smooth and precise lifts due to its fine metering feature and Link-Belt's Pulse 2.0 LMI system, which features a 10-in. touchscreen display and Variable Confined Area Lifting Capacities (V-CALC). Miller said V-CALC, which allows for virtually limitless outrigger configurations and provides real-time charts to help plan lifts more accurately, has been an invaluable tool throughout the project.

    "Personally, I've enjoyed running this crane because it handles so smoothly and makes my job easier," Miller said.

    Photo courtesy of Link-Belt

    Each tank stores 1,800 cfm of gas collected from the landfill.

    For more information, visit linkbelt.com.

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




