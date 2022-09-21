TMC Cranes LLC of Monroe, Ga., recently took ownership of a new 300-ton 348 Series 2 lattice crawler crane for precast tilt panel business in the southeastern United States.

TMC Cranes LLC of Monroe, Ga., recently took ownership of a new 300-ton Link-Belt 348 Series 2 lattice crawler crane for precast tilt panel business in the southeastern United States.

"Since we took delivery of this 348 four months ago we have moved it 16 times," said crane operator at TMC Cranes, Matthew DeLoach.

"We have an H5 [348 H5] we moved 41 times last year. We have the crew and experience to break these cranes down very quickly and get them on the road, we can breakdown a 348 with 150 ft. of boom in three hours with no helper crane."

During a weeklong stretch of the initial four-month period, the 348 Series 2 lifted 38 precast panels for a new 48,765 sq. ft. Main Event bowling-themed entertainment complex in Lexington, Ky. Poured in place precast concrete sections weigh up to 125,000 lbs. and measuring 43 ft. tall by 26 ft. wide are lifted with the 348 Series 2. Structural steel is tied in with smaller mobile cranes and telehandlers.

"We set all the panels for this job in three days. The 348 Series 2 does well with pick and carry, I love the cameras on this crane — there are no blind spots with winching up and down or turning," said DeLoach.

