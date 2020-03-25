Link-Belt 348 Series 2 Combination Top on Full Display in Vegas

The new heavy-duty combination top boom section is built for conventional boom makeup or luffing boom configuration. Bar pendants connect main boom, luffing jib, and luffer back stay – making for easier assembly.

Link-Belt Cranes had the 300-ton (273-t) 348 Series 2 on display at ConExpo 2020. For the first time since introduction, Link-Belt displayed the new 348 Series 2 with its new luffing attachment configuration utilizing a conventional combination top.

The new heavy-duty combination top boom section is built for conventional boom makeup or luffing boom configuration. Bar pendants connect main boom, luffing jib, and luffer back stay – making for easier assembly.

New to the heavy duty boom extension is backstay bar pendant storage. This allows the 348 Series 2 to go to work with heavy-duty boom while the luffer backstay pendants are stored on the conventional boom. This makes the job of converting to luffing attachment faster, saving time and money.

The hook and pin design greatly simplifies the process of mating the combination top with the luffing jib base section. Lattice style front and rear posts further reduce transport weight.

Attachment

Maximum heavy-duty boom length is 300 ft. (91.4 m) and maximum heavy-duty jib combination is 240 ft. (73.1 m) plus 140 ft. (42.7m).

Maximum long-range boom length is 355 ft. (108.2 m) and maximum long range jib combination is 295 ft. (89.9 m) plus 140 ft. (42.7m).

A maximum combination of 180 ft. (54.8 m) of luffing boom and 240 ft. (73.1 m) of luffing jib provides 420 ft. (128 m) of attachment and a tip height of 419 ft. (127.7 m).

In addition, 348H5 heavy duty and long range extensions are interchangeable with the 348 Series 2.

Assembly

Just like any other Link-Belt lattice crawler, the 348 Series 2 completely self-assembles with a live mast quick draw cylinder. An all-new 13-piece counterweight removal system lifts up to 227,000 lbs. (102 965 kg) of upper counterweight and is designed for easy handling with fewer connection points. The full counterweight system is pinned and unpinned at ground level.

To accommodate varying transport regulations throughout North America, the 348 Series 2 main unit transports under 100,000 lbs. (45,359 kg) and is equipped with car body jacks and quick disconnects on lower hydraulics for quick and easy installation of the hook and pin side frames.

Early Success

Initial shipments of the 348 Series 2 delivered to Knoxville, Tenn., and Greenville, S.C.

The first 348 Series 2 went to work at Oak Ridge for a $95 million contract that included replacing and installing new HVAC systems for a new Frontier supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Upon completion of the Oak Ridge project, the 348 Series 2 transported to Lexington, Ky., to erect steel trusses on a $241 million Lexington Convention Center expansion.

In Wilmington, N.C., the 348 Series 2 with 215 ft. (65.5 m) of main boom constructed a 250,000 sq. ft. parking garage. The 348 Series 2 lifted 850 pieces of pre-stressed concrete double-tee beams, tilt-wall panels, columns, beams, and architectural forms for the University of North Carolina-Wilmington parking garage.

For more information, visit www.linkbelt.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.