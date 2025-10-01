Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search


    Link-Belt Excavators to Debut at The Utility Expo

    Link-Belt Excavators will debut at The Utility Expo with the new 145 X4S and popular 355 X4S models. Attendees can experience live demonstrations, hands-on comparisons and an operator challenge. The event offers utility contractors a chance to operate equipment in real-world conditions. Visit Booth K222 for more information.

    October 1, 2025 - National Edition

    Link-Belt


    Link-Belt 145 X4S excavator
    Link-Belt photo
    Link-Belt 145 X4S excavator
    Link-Belt 145 X4S excavator   (Link-Belt photo) Link-Belt Excavators will make its first appearance at The Utility Expo.   (Link-Belt photo) Link-Belt 355 X4S excavator   (Link-Belt photo)

    Link-Belt Excavators will make its first appearance at The Utility Expo, running Oct. 7–9, 2025, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky.

    The company's exhibit will showcase a lineup designed for today's utility and infrastructure contractors, highlighted by the introduction of the new 145 X4S excavator and the popular 355 X4S model. Both machines are designed to deliver power and precision while working efficiently in tight spaces, congested job sites and other challenging utility conditions.

    At the show, attendees can expect:

    • Live demonstrations where attendees can operate the new 145 X4S and experience its smooth control and performance.

    • Hands-on walk around with Link-Belt experts available to compare models and explore advanced technology features.

    • Operator challenge on the 355 X4S, where participants can showcase their precision and control in a pin drop game.

    As the largest hands-on event in the utility sector, The Utility Expo provides contractors with the opportunity to operate equipment in real-world conditions. Link-Belt Excavators' debut in Booth K222 offers utility professionals a first look at new machines and solutions designed to deliver lasting value on the job site.

    For more information, visit lbxco.com and booth K222 at The Utility Expo.




    Today's top stories

    Williams Brothers Completes I-10 Project

    DOT&PF Awards Contract for Kenai Spur Highway Work

    Gilead Sciences Begins On New California Manufacturing Hub

    HEI Civil Raises More Than $220,000 for Local Heroes at Charity Golf Tournament

    Rasmussen Supplies Rokbak Trucks For Utah Project

    Perini Subsidiary Lands $41.9M Contract at Glen Canyon

    Regional One Health Chooses Design and Build Team for $1B Hospital Campus in Memphis

    Construction Progressing on Jefferson County, Ala.'s First Diverging Diamond Interchange



     

    Read more about...

    Link-Belt Link-Belt Excavators New Products The Utility Expo







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147