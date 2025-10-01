Link-Belt Excavators will debut at The Utility Expo with the new 145 X4S and popular 355 X4S models. Attendees can experience live demonstrations, hands-on comparisons and an operator challenge. The event offers utility contractors a chance to operate equipment in real-world conditions. Visit Booth K222 for more information.

Link-Belt photo Link-Belt 145 X4S excavator

Link-Belt Excavators will make its first appearance at The Utility Expo, running Oct. 7–9, 2025, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky.

The company's exhibit will showcase a lineup designed for today's utility and infrastructure contractors, highlighted by the introduction of the new 145 X4S excavator and the popular 355 X4S model. Both machines are designed to deliver power and precision while working efficiently in tight spaces, congested job sites and other challenging utility conditions.

At the show, attendees can expect:

• Live demonstrations where attendees can operate the new 145 X4S and experience its smooth control and performance.

• Hands-on walk around with Link-Belt experts available to compare models and explore advanced technology features.

• Operator challenge on the 355 X4S, where participants can showcase their precision and control in a pin drop game.

As the largest hands-on event in the utility sector, The Utility Expo provides contractors with the opportunity to operate equipment in real-world conditions. Link-Belt Excavators' debut in Booth K222 offers utility professionals a first look at new machines and solutions designed to deliver lasting value on the job site.

For more information, visit lbxco.com and booth K222 at The Utility Expo.

