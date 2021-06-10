The 65|HT boasts an all-new formed boom riding Link-Belt's Teflon- impregnated wear pads, which means there's no need to grease the boom — reducing the time and cost of upkeep, according to the manufacturer.

Link-Belt Cranes has unveiled the new 65|HT, a 65-ton (55-t) capacity truck crane to replace its HTC-8660 Series II.

The 65|HT comes with a new four-section 36.5 to 115 ft. (11.2 to 35 m) full-power boom that reaches a maximum tip height of 125 ft. (38.1 m). The 65|HT boasts an all-new formed boom riding Link-Belt's Teflon- impregnated wear pads, which means there's no need to grease the boom — reducing the time and cost of upkeep, according to the manufacturer.

Upper

The 65|HT features the next generation of emission standards with an EPA 2021 certified Cummins L9 engine that provides 260 hp (194 kW) at 2,000 rpm. Improved capacities over its predecessor are delivered through three optimized boom extend modes and an increase in maximum counterweight to 18,700 lbs. (8 482 kg).

Operator controls are available in either a dual or single axis configuration and have a fine metering feature for precise operation.

The 65|HT features Link-Belt Pulse, a Link-Belt designed, total crane operating system that utilizes an in-cab display as a readout and operator interface with on-board diagnostics including the rated capacity limiter, wind speed, boom length and angle, radius of load and crane configuration, just to name a few.

Carrier

Durable textured and slip-resistant paint on all walking surfaces improves durability and footing. The Vision Package includes cameras for winch-view, right-side swing view, rear-view backup, and right-side turn, giving the operator great jobsite visibility during travel, setup, and lifting.

The optional lighting package includes a high-intensity LED work light mounted on the operator's cab, two fixed LED lights and a remote-controlled articulating spotlight mounted on the boom base.

A fully equipped 65|HT can reduce its transport weight to less than 65,000 lbs. (29,483 kg) with all counterweight removed.

Other stand-out features of the 65|HT:

transport flexibility and jobsite travel

Upper work platform

Halogen daytime running headlights and LED marker lighting

Four points of access to the carrier

Antilock (ABS) drum brakes

Pre-painted, plated hardware, and powder-coated tubing

On-line ground bearing (force)

Online 3D lift planning

World-class distributor network

Aviation obstruction marking light and flag (optional)

For more information, visit www.linkbelt.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories