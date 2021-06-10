Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Link-Belt Launches New 65|HT

Thu June 10, 2021 - National Edition
Link-Belt Cranes


The 65|HT boasts an all-new formed boom riding Link-Belt's Teflon- impregnated wear pads, which means there's no need to grease the boom — reducing the time and cost of upkeep, according to the manufacturer.
The 65|HT boasts an all-new formed boom riding Link-Belt's Teflon- impregnated wear pads, which means there's no need to grease the boom — reducing the time and cost of upkeep, according to the manufacturer.

Link-Belt Cranes has unveiled the new 65|HT, a 65-ton (55-t) capacity truck crane to replace its HTC-8660 Series II.

The 65|HT comes with a new four-section 36.5 to 115 ft. (11.2 to 35 m) full-power boom that reaches a maximum tip height of 125 ft. (38.1 m). The 65|HT boasts an all-new formed boom riding Link-Belt's Teflon- impregnated wear pads, which means there's no need to grease the boom — reducing the time and cost of upkeep, according to the manufacturer.

Upper

The 65|HT features the next generation of emission standards with an EPA 2021 certified Cummins L9 engine that provides 260 hp (194 kW) at 2,000 rpm. Improved capacities over its predecessor are delivered through three optimized boom extend modes and an increase in maximum counterweight to 18,700 lbs. (8 482 kg).

Operator controls are available in either a dual or single axis configuration and have a fine metering feature for precise operation.

The 65|HT features Link-Belt Pulse, a Link-Belt designed, total crane operating system that utilizes an in-cab display as a readout and operator interface with on-board diagnostics including the rated capacity limiter, wind speed, boom length and angle, radius of load and crane configuration, just to name a few.

Carrier

Durable textured and slip-resistant paint on all walking surfaces improves durability and footing. The Vision Package includes cameras for winch-view, right-side swing view, rear-view backup, and right-side turn, giving the operator great jobsite visibility during travel, setup, and lifting.

The optional lighting package includes a high-intensity LED work light mounted on the operator's cab, two fixed LED lights and a remote-controlled articulating spotlight mounted on the boom base.

A fully equipped 65|HT can reduce its transport weight to less than 65,000 lbs. (29,483 kg) with all counterweight removed.

Other stand-out features of the 65|HT:

  • transport flexibility and jobsite travel
  • Upper work platform
  • Halogen daytime running headlights and LED marker lighting
  • Four points of access to the carrier
  • Antilock (ABS) drum brakes
  • Pre-painted, plated hardware, and powder-coated tubing
  • On-line ground bearing (force)
  • Online 3D lift planning
  • World-class distributor network
  • Aviation obstruction marking light and flag (optional)

For more information, visit www.linkbelt.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

NCDOT Widens Strategic Highway

VIDEO: Doosan Evolution Series Redefines PSI Capabilities of Portable Air Compressors

Ritchie Bros. to Sell Custom Jack Daniel's Indian Motorcycle for Armed Services YMCA

Reconstructing Indy's North Split

SEAA Names Speakers, Sets Exhibitor Schedule for 2021 Convention

Husqvarna Construction Launches Next Generation Battery Power Cutter

McClung-Logan to Represent Prinoth in Maryland, Virginia

North State Takes On U.S. Ecosystem Restoration With Linder, Terramac



 

Read more about...

Cranes Link-Belt Link-Belt Cranes New Products Truck Cranes






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo