Link-Belt Service Promotes Tony Hatton to Warranty Administrator

Mon May 11, 2020 - National Edition
Link-Belt Cranes


Tony Hatton
Tony Hatton

Link-Belt Cranes announced the promotion of Tony Hatton to warranty administrator, effective May 1, 2020. Hatton has been a hydraulic crane service technician in Link-Belt Service since September 2011.

"Tony brings a wealth of knowledge with his field service and technical background that will allow him to expand the possibilities of warranty data analysis to a new level," said Troy Krumm, manager, field service.

In his new role, Hatton will be responsible for processing warranty claims, submission of field reports, and assisting Link-Belt distribution with the e-Warranty system. He will work closely with Link-Belt's quality assurance, engineering teams, and district service representatives in the field. Hatton also will work with purchasing to assist in establishing warranty contracts with existing and future vendors.

For more information, visit www.linkbelt.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



