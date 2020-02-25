Link-Belt SmartFly on Full Display for ConExpo 2020

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Link-Belt SmartFly on Full Display for ConExpo 2020

Tue February 25, 2020 - National Edition
Link-Belt Cranes


Carrier controls on rough terrain crane
Carrier controls on rough terrain crane
Carrier controls on rough terrain crane Link-Belt has broadened SmartFly technology across multiple product lines — from on-highway truck cranes to telescopic crawler cranes, rough terrain cranes and all-terrain cranes.

Link-Belt SmartFly system will be front and center on multiple show machines at ConExpo 2020.

Development of Link-Belt SmartFly began with its introduction on the HTC-86110 telescopic truck crane in 2015. The early success came from a collaboration between Link-Belt engineering and voice of the customer —developing a streamlined process for fly assembly that can be easily understood by operators, minimizes work at height, and stands above countless industry methods. To date, Link-Belt has broadened SmartFly technology across multiple product lines — from on-highway truck cranes to telescopic crawler cranes, rough terrain cranes and all-terrain cranes.

Link-Belt has broadened SmartFly technology across multiple product lines — from on-highway truck cranes to telescopic crawler cranes, rough terrain cranes and all-terrain cranes.

Link-Belt SmartFly is easy to erect and stow because of simple, yet unique design elements. For rough terrain cranes, front carrier-mounted boom controls allow for raising and lowering the boom at ground level throughout the procedure.

Color-coded spring-loaded latches indicate which length fly is being erected or remaining stowed. A hydraulic cylinder and ramp releases the fly and returns it to its stowed position. Interlocking access gates keep the fly secure at all times and guide the operator through the proper steps for pinning and unpinning the fly. Boom head speed screws provide fast, complete alignment and engagement of main connecting pins, all with the operator at ground level.

All of this adds up to a logical design that is robust, simple and an efficient one-person operation, according to the manufacturer.

At ConExpo 2020, Link-Belt SmartFly will be available on show units TCC-800, 100|RT, 120|RT, HTC-86110 and 175|AT.

For more information, visit www.linkbelt.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Cranes Link-Belt Link-Belt Cranes