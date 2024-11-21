The Link-Belt TCC-1400 is boosting the Va. Express Lane Extension Project's efficiency with its versatility, long reach, and transportability. Shirley Contracting values Link-Belt machines for their productivity and functionality, utilizing the crane for various construction tasks, such as driving piles and replacing culverts. The success of the TCC-1400 may lead to the purchase of more in the future.

Photo courtesy of Link-Belt As part of the project the TCC-1400 is picking sound wall panels and posts and driving abutment pile to create a Mechanically Stabilized Earth (MSE) wall.

A Link-Belt Cranes 140-ton TCC-1400 is assisting the construction of an express lane extension project in Tysons Corner, Va.

Purchased by the Shirley Contracting Company of Lorton, Va., which is being subcontracted on the project, the TCC-1400 is one of seven Link-Belt machines owned by the company. Shirley Contracting Equipment Manager Patrick Crocker said the company has a long history with Link-Belt, valuing the versatility of Link-Belt products.

"In fact, the very first crane the company purchased was a Link-Belt," Crocker said, identifying that crane as an LS-108 lattice crane, which the company still owns. "At the end of the day, we want the right machine for the job, and we really value versatility."

As part of the project, which looks to extend northbound Interstate 495 express lanes to the Maryland state border, the TCC-1400 is picking sound wall panels and posts and driving abutment pile to create a Mechanically Stabilized Earth (MSE) wall, showcasing its superior functionality across jobs. With a project scope that extends close to 2 mi., Crocker said the TCC-1400's long reach and impressive transportability distinguishes it from other cranes.

"The 1400 sits on a job right now doing the work of three RT cranes," Crocker said. "On this type of job, it's a hell of a lot more productive."

Aside from picking and placing the 8-by-20-ft. sound wall panels, weighing 19,000 lbs. each, and driving pile for the project, the TCC-1400 helped with box culvert replacements, as well, further displaying its remarkable versatility.

Crocker said the TCC-1400 has proven itself time and time again to be indispensable on the job, leading him to believe more are coming.

"Given the track record with this crane, I wouldn't be surprised if we purchased more," Crocker said.

For more information, visit www.linkbelt.com.

Photo courtesy of Link-Belt

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

