Link-Belt TCC-550 to Debut at CraneFest

Sat June 12, 2021 - National Edition
Link-Belt Cranes


The TCC-550 can work at three different track widths: 15 ft. 2.37 in. (4.63 m) fully extended, 13 ft. 6.11 in. (4.12 m) intermediate and 11 ft. 5.24 in. (3.49 m) retracted.
Link-Belt Cranes has announced production of a new 55-ton (45-t) TCC-550 will begin soon, with shipments set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The TCC-550 follows a long line of product improvements and introductions in Link-Belt Cranes' telescopic crawler crane family. The predecessors to the TCC-550, the TCC-500 and the TCC-450, were some of the very first telescopic crawler models to be introduced worldwide in 2006.

New boom

The TCC-550 features a full-power 36.5 to 115 ft. (11 to 35 m) four-section boom with two boom extend modes (EM1 and EM2) and an impressive chart. The entire boom is greaseless and includes Link-Belt's Teflon-impregnated wear pads for easy maintenance. Fly options include a 28.5 to 51 ft. (8.7 to 15.6 m) two-piece bi-fold lattice fly, stowable, offsetable to 2, 20 and 40 degrees; maximum tip height is 165.5 ft. (50.44 m).

Operator-friendly updates

Durable textured and slip-resistant paint on all walking surfaces is new and improves footing. The Vision Package includes winch-view camera, rear-view camera and right-side swing camera, giving the operator great jobsite visibility during setup and lifting. Anchor points are located on the work platform of the TCC-550 for personal fall arrest equipment.

The standard lighting package includes a high intensity LED 360-degree work light mounted on the house and one high intensity 360-degree LED light attached at the top of the boom base section. Both lights can be controlled remotely inside of the operator's cabin.

Flexibility

The TCC-550 can work at three different track widths: 15 ft. 2.37 in. (4.63 m) fully extended, 13 ft. 6.11 in. (4.12 m) intermediate and 11 ft. 5.24 in. (3.49 m) retracted. It has two travel speeds and can travel up to 2 miles per hour (3.2 kph) to spend less time traveling and more time lifting.

The TCC-550 moves quickly and easily on or off the job site, according to the manufacturer. With a standard counterweight package of 25,000 lbs. (11 339.8 kg), the TCC-550 transports in just one load while staying under 100,000 lbs. (45 359.2 kg). On the trailer, the TCC-550 travels at a height of 9 ft. 10.55 in. (3.01 m) and a width of 11 ft. 5.24 in. (3.49 m).

For more information, visit www.linkbelt.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




