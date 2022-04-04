List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
VIDEO: Link-Belt TCC Builds Six-Story Condo in Washington, D.C.

Mon April 04, 2022 - Northeast Edition
Link-Belt Cranes



Hardesty Concrete Construction Inc. purchased a TCC-500 for its small footprint. The TCC-500 requires no additional space for setting outriggers.

Hardesty Concrete Construction Inc. of Sterling, Va., purchased a Link-Belt 50-ton TCC-500 telescopic crawler crane from distributor Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic of Ashland, Va.

The crane was purchased for its small footprint and reach to pour concrete, lift materials and erect structural steel for a six-story, 25-unit residential condominium in metro-Washington, D.C.

"We needed something that had a footprint under 19 ft. and could reach out 120 ft. We used the fly on this crane for steel erection of six floors above grade. It has been a lifesaver for us," said Chris Huntt, hoisting and logistics manager of Hardesty Concrete Construction Inc.

A Link-Belt TCC-500 requires no additional space to set outriggers; track width of a fully extended TCC-500 is 15 ft. 2.37 in.

"Space is extremely tight on this job, we have less than 180 degrees to swing because of existing structures and parked cars next door," said operator Mario Gonzalez Jr.

For the 25-unit project on Connecticut Avenue, the lot is 44 ft. wide and 98 ft. deep. The TCC-500 is positioned at the rear of the site, accessible by alley. From there the crane is able to reach the front of the job site with 110 ft. of boom and pour concrete with a 1 1/2 cu. yd. bucket for base slab and walls, along with lifting rebar, steel, lumber and plywood for the basement finished wall and first floor construction. Timber and plywood bundles for construction weigh up to 8,000 lbs. and are the heaviest picks.

For more information, visit www.linkbelt.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




