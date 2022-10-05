List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
LiuGong North America Adds APEX Equipment to Dealer Network

Wed October 05, 2022 - West Edition
LiuGong


APEX Equipment’s central location in the Kiamichi Mountains makes it an ideal spot to gain business for residential and construction projects that are taking place across Oklahoma.
LiuGong North America has announced the addition of APEX Equipment Inc. to its expanding dealer network.

Based in Atoka, Okla., the dealership covers a territory that spans from Oklahoma to Southern Arkansas and Northeast Texas. The APEX Equipment leadership team of Ryan Mitchell (president), Bryan Debban (executive vice president) and Rick Mitchell (senior vice president) boast nearly 100 years of combined industry experience.

"We were looking for a dependable product to represent and sell in a very demanding industry," Ryan Mitchell said.

APEX Equipment's central location in the Kiamichi Mountains makes it an ideal spot to gain business for residential and construction projects that are taking place across Oklahoma. There's also a wide array of quarry, mining and major construction companies in the surrounding areas.

LiuGong North America President Andrew Ryan said the partnership with APEX Equipment will continue to strengthen its dealer network in the region.

"The growth of our dealer network is central to our strategy in North America," he said. "We believe LiuGong machines are some of the best on the market, and we want great partners to represent and support them with our customers. We believe APEX Equipment is a perfect example and are excited to work together."

The dealership offers equipment for applications, including construction, mining, quarry, municipal, forestry, agriculture, consumer recreation, oil, gas and material handling. Ryan Mitchell said he believes the partnership will be mutually beneficial for both companies.

"This partnership will allow us to stimulate growth in local and statewide economies, and maintain customer relationships based on integrity and trust," he said. "Providing superior sales and service will be our trademark while representing LiuGong North America and APEX Equipment."




