LiuGong North America Adds Easton as Dealer in New Mexico

Easton Sales and Rentals, an earth-moving and heavy equipment rental firm in Albuquerque, N.M., recently was appointed as the LiuGong and Dressta equipment dealer for its market area.

Easton Sales and Rental is a third-generation equipment dealer, with experience buying and selling all over the world. Steve and Jeff Udelson, as partners in Easton, had been searching for a complete line of heavy equipment that they could represent with confidence, and they feel like LiuGong Dressta machines are the answer. They are representing the entire line — from wheel loaders and excavators of all sizes and compact equipment to Dressta dozers.

"For years, we've been keeping a close eye on many different brands manufactured overseas," said Steve Udelson. "The one that really impressed us over time was LiuGong, with their many product improvements, as well as strong and steady business growth. Their commitment as a company and the commitment of their team to this market is unmatched."