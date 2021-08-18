Our Main Office
Wed August 18, 2021 - National Edition
LiuGong North America (LGNA) announced the appointment of Andrew Ryan as president of LiuGong North America, effective Aug. 16, 2021.
Ryan has 25 years of experience in the construction equipment industry. While at Caterpillar, he served in senior roles spanning machine marketing, dealer administration, rental and aftermarket parts. He has a global perspective on the industry having lived and worked in the United States, Chile and Singapore.
"Andrew brings deep experience in developing construction equipment dealers and ensuring customer success with outstanding product support," said Kevin Thieneman, LGNA chairman. "I am confident that our dealers and customers in North America will benefit from his leadership."
"I am excited by the opportunity to work closely with our dealer network and lead the extended LiuGong team to the next phase of growth in North America," said Ryan.
