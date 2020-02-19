--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
LiuGong North America Appoints Michel Marchand Vice President of Canada

Wed February 19, 2020 - National Edition
LiuGong


Michel Marchand
Michel Marchand

LiuGong North America (LGNA) has appointed Michel Marchand as its vice president, LiuGong Construction Machinery NA Canada, effective Jan. 13, 2020.

In his role as VP of LGNA Canada, Marchand's primary responsibilities include growing the LiuGong brand in Canada, developing the Canadian market and managing business operations for LG Canada.

Marchand reports directly to LGNA President Mani Iyer.

"Delighted to have Michel as part of our senior executive team at LiuGong North America," Iyer said. "Michel brings over twenty years in the capital goods equipment and automotive industries. He was responsible for implementing business strategies that led to increased North American sales and profit growth for a leading industrial construction equipment company."

Iyer described Marchand's successes as "a career demonstrating strong leadership, ethics and performance in every leadership position he has held, skillsets esteemed by LiuGong consistently." And Marchand's achievements, Iyer pointed out, have been for the top brand names in the industry.

"I am very happy to join the LiuGong family," Marchand said. "I am excited by the challenge of offering LiuGong North America advantages to Canadian equipment owners at work across such a vast geography."

Marchand said his optimism for success is based primarily on two hallmark LiuGong resources – the LiuGong North America network of high-quality dealerships and positive customer experiences with LiuGong product lines.

"We will continue our focus on dealer development and brand name recognition," Marchand said. "We know with utmost confidence that increasing the opportunity to meet our people, to meet with our LiuGong dealers, and to get in the seat behind the controls of one of our machines will propel market growth."

"We look forward to Michel's tall contributions to LiuGong North America," Iyer said.

For more information, visit www.liugongna.com.



