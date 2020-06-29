LiuGong North America has appointed five new construction equipment dealers in the United States recently, expanding its ever-growing dealer network. These dealerships provide the LiuGong and Dressta brands to areas of the country that previously did not have the opportunity to put them to the test.

Malvese Equipment Company Inc., Long Island, N.Y.'s oldest distributor of power equipment, now carries the LiuGong and Dressta brands. Malvese provides sales, service and parts from its locations in Hicksville and Riverhead, N.Y.

Mechanical & Irrigation Solutions (MIS), of Yuba City, Calif., was founded in 2008 by Jas Thiara. MIS offers LiuGong machines throughout Northern California from its locations in Olivehurst, Sacramento, Redding, Chico, Yuba City, Marysville and the surrounding communities.

JPS Equipment Rental provides heavy equipment rental, now including LiuGong and Dressta machines, from its locations in Bossier City, West Monroe, Alexandria and Gonzales in Louisiana, as well as its El Dorado, Ark., store.

Big Red Inc., now offers LiuGong and Dressta construction equipment from its locations in Charleston, S.C., and Savannah, Ga. It also offers the LiuGong forklift and material handling line to its customers.

Rifle Equipment LLC, of Rifle, Colo., has served the area since 2003. The city is located roughly halfway between Aspen and Grand Junction. The dealership has represented both the LiuGong and Dressta brands since October of 2019.

For more information, visit www.liugongna.com.