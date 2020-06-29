--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

LiuGong North America Continues to Expand Dealer Network in United States

Mon June 29, 2020 - National Edition
LiuGong


LiuGong North America has appointed five new construction equipment dealers in the United States recently, expanding its ever-growing dealer network. These dealerships provide the LiuGong and Dressta brands to areas of the country that previously did not have the opportunity to put them to the test.

Malvese Equipment Company Inc., Long Island, N.Y.'s oldest distributor of power equipment, now carries the LiuGong and Dressta brands. Malvese provides sales, service and parts from its locations in Hicksville and Riverhead, N.Y.

Mechanical & Irrigation Solutions (MIS), of Yuba City, Calif., was founded in 2008 by Jas Thiara. MIS offers LiuGong machines throughout Northern California from its locations in Olivehurst, Sacramento, Redding, Chico, Yuba City, Marysville and the surrounding communities.

JPS Equipment Rental provides heavy equipment rental, now including LiuGong and Dressta machines, from its locations in Bossier City, West Monroe, Alexandria and Gonzales in Louisiana, as well as its El Dorado, Ark., store.

Big Red Inc., now offers LiuGong and Dressta construction equipment from its locations in Charleston, S.C., and Savannah, Ga. It also offers the LiuGong forklift and material handling line to its customers.

Rifle Equipment LLC, of Rifle, Colo., has served the area since 2003. The city is located roughly halfway between Aspen and Grand Junction. The dealership has represented both the LiuGong and Dressta brands since October of 2019.

For more information, visit www.liugongna.com.


 

Read more about...

Big Red Inc. Business News Dressta JPS Equipment Rental, LLC LiuGong Malvese Equipment Mechanical & Irrigation Solutions (MIS) Rifle Equipment, Inc.