LiuGong North America Launches 909ECR Excavator

LiuGong NA has announced the introduction of a new 9.9 ton (9 t) midi-excavator, the 909ECR. Designed to compete in the critical 8.8 to 11 ton (8- to 10-t) size class, the 909ECR is a limited tail-swing design with wide undercarriage giving operators a versatile, best-in-weight, multi-function tool carrier with greater lift capacity and greater stability, according to the manufacturer.

The 909ECR has an operating weight of 19,180 lbs. and a bucket capacity of 0.3 to 0.42 cu. yds. Lifting capacity at ground level is more than 11,500 lbs.

Gita Rao, senior director of product development and engineering of LiuGong NA said, "It was engineered to provide high performance under demanding conditions for customers, while staying true to LiuGong's 'DNA' of simplicity and value."

It is powered by a 62 hp Yanmar engine. Ergonomically designed controls and a feature-rich cab make operating the 909ECR easier and offer increased productivity, according to the manufacturer.

The improved cab design offers operators better line-of-site as well as standard features like rear cameras, proportional joystick controls, an air suspension seat and an enhanced monitor. An operator can now control and diagnose high-level machine operations through the monitor.

Steel tracks with rubber street pads come standard with the 909ECR, allowing use in a variety of worksite conditions. Two-speed travel with auto downshift makes it easy to move effectively while lowering impact on the surface environment.

Operators also will appreciate the boom slew that allows them to dig parallel to the blade. While working in an offset position alongside obstacles, the swing post and cylinder stay within the tracks.

A dozer blade with float make for efficient backfill work, and operators in land clearing, landscaping and site prep applications will appreciate the unit's increased traction.

The 909ECR also comes standard with two auxiliary hydraulic circuits whose pressure and flow can be controlled at the operator's monitor. The standard case drain line ensures easy installation of hydraulic tools like grapples, mulchers and mowers.

Like all excavators in the LiuGong line, the 909ECR ROPS/FOPS-certified cab comes standard with rain guard, 2-stage air-cleaner, pattern changer, standard 3-year telematics and a 3-year / 4,000-hour standard full-machine warranty designed to provide peace of mind.

Built tough for the demanding, daily use of contractors, landscapers and rental fleets, the 909ECR is still compact enough to be transported on a trailer pulled by a pickup truck.

For more information, visit https://www.liugongna.com/launch