LiuGong North America heads into 2022 with an enhanced top level organizational structure as the company continues its efforts to grow both its dealer network and customer base.

"These organizational enhancements were made to ensure our LiuGong North America team is best positioned to support our dealers and customers going into 2022," said Andrew Ryan, president, LiuGong North America. "These individuals have earned their new positions and are tasked with helping us continue to grow in various markets after a great 2021."

New Vice Presidents

Chris Saucedo has been promoted to senior vice president, strategy & customer solutions. Saucedo will lead LiuGong North America's go-to-market strategy and will focus on products, promotions and product support in the rental, quarry and aggregates, forestry, industrial and agricultural segments.

Michel Marchand will assume the role of vice president of sales of the United States and Canada. Marchand will be responsible for all construction equipment and associated work tool and parts sales, while also providing leadership for LiuGong North America's new dealer recruitment efforts.

Additionally, LiuGong North America welcomes Jin Gang as new vice president of finance and supply chain. Gang will lead LiuGong's finance, accounting, parts operations, sales andoperational planning and human resources teams with a focus on continuous process improvement and process automation.

New Directors

Jared Ward has been promoted to the newly created position of director for material handling sales. Ward will be responsible for all material handling equipment and associated parts sales in all LiuGong North America's markets, including Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.

Steve Smith will continue in his role as director of sales of Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America and will be responsible for all construction equipment and associated work tool and parts sales in these markets.

Gang, Saucedo, Marchand, Ward and Smith will report directly to Ryan effective Jan. 1, 2022.

LiuGong North America also has created two new director roles as part of Saucedo's team.

Sam Ternes has been named director, CORE Team. CORE is an acronym that stands for Customer Operational Readiness and Enrichment. Ternes will lead a field-based team focused on growing the LiuGong North America dealer network and will be responsible for developing and executing programs and initiatives to aid those dealers and enhance the customer experience.

Jim Westlake has been named director of technical solutions. Westlake will collaborate with LiuGong's global engineering teams and work to transform the technical support process to assist dealers, solve technical issues and provide product improvements.

