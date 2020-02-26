LiuGong to Showcase Four New Excavators, Dressta Dozer at ConExpo

LiuGong, a manufacturer of heavy construction equipment LiuGong, a manufacturer of heavy construction equipment and material-handling equipment, will offer 2020 ConExpo-Con/AGG attendees a hands-on opportunity to review its new products. All are specifically designed to meet the needs of the demanding North American market. On display in the Festival Grounds Lot will be material handling and construction equipment.

One of the biggest attractions will be the new 173 hp, 18-ton Dressta dozer. More details regarding the dozer will be disclosed during its unveiling at the show in March.

LiuGong North America will introduce four new excavators in three different weight classes at ConExpo starting with the mini (compact) 9018F conventional configuration, 1.8 metric ton excavator, and the 9027FZTS (zero tail swing), 2.7 metric ton excavator. These models complement a line that includes the 9035EZTS, a 3.5 metric ton excavator which has been well received by LiuGong customers and dealers.

The new LiuGong 909E CR (close radius) is a 9-metric ton excavator featuring a new cab for improved operator comfort and a completely new upper frame design that improves access to engine and hydraulic components during standard maintenance.

LiuGong's new F-series excavators are sixth-generation designs integrating technology, intelligence and environmental protection. The 922F is a 22-ton class excavator with the latest in electronically controlled hydraulic systems, consisting of a main pump with large displacement, low-speed, high-torque engine and main electro-hydraulic proportional control valve. Improved hydraulic flow distribution, greater operator control and more precise operator placement of bucket or attachment increase quality of performance and operational efficiency.

LiuGong will offer next generation 2D/3D machine control platforms for excavators, with both its LiuGong E- and F-Series, as well as selected dozers. The next generation 2D/3D platform is becoming the industry standard for excavators with intuitive, easy-to-learn software running on simple operating systems enabling operators of all skill levels to work faster and more productively.

LiuGong loaders on display at ConExpo include the mid-sized 215 hp 856H Stage V Cummins engine at 19-ton operating weight and the 315 hp, 24-ton 877H. Both feature the Tier IV Final Cummins engine and new and improved ZF automatic transmissions with improved fuel economy and lower service costs.

Cummins and Yanmar engines, ZF transmissions and axles, and Kawasaki and Rexroth hydraulic components mean LiuGong product lines offer North American equipment owners reliable and easy-to-service machines. Each is backed not only by LiuGong NA headquarters in Katy, Texas, but also by its network of OEM-authorized dealerships coast-to-coast throughout the United States as well as Mexico and Canada.