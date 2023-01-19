Introducing DEVELON, the Next Evolution in Construction Equipment Innovation
List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Lloyd Meekins & Sons Holds Its Final Auction of 2022

Thu January 19, 2023 - Midwest Edition #2
CEG


Lloyd Meekins & Sons Auction Co held its 28th annual end of year Construction, Farm, Truck and Auto auction on Dec. 27, 2022, at its permanent auction facility in Lumberton, N.C.

The auction featured three rings —Ring 1 for the auction was sold on site as well as online with Proxibid and Equipmentfacts. Rings 2 and 3 were on site only. The bidders came from many U.S. states as well as several foreign countries. CEG

Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9

Ben Pace and Lisa Holcomb, both of Pace Custom Grading in Ridgeway, Va., were interested in one of the Komatsu excavators. (CEG photo)
Due to temperatures below 30, the bidders remained warm inside, while the machines were shown the wide screen televisions for them to bid on. (CEG photo)
Zavaleta Evencio (L) and Larry Johnson, both of Johnson Contracting in Benson, N.C., were interested in bidding on one of the larger excavators. (CEG photo)
There were three rings running simultaneously throughout the day, with the smaller items being sold outside. (CEG photo)
Rick (L) and Richard Sowers of Sowers Construction Co. Inc., Mount Airy, N.C., had a machine in the auction and were hoping to find a good deal on a few others. (CEG photo)
The annual auction featured a wide assortment of excavators. (CEG photo)
Mini, long reach and many in between excavators were available. (CEG photo)
Mickey Meekins (R) gets the auction under way as Jim Cox keeps up with internet bidding. (CEG photo)
The auction featured many medium-sized Cat, Komatsu and John Deere dozers. (CEG photo)




Today's top stories

Introducing DEVELON, the Next Evolution in Construction Equipment Innovation

Kentucky's Tallest Bridge Under Construction in Pike County

AED Holds Its Annual Summit/CONDEX in Chicago

How to Diversify Your Workforce Talent Pools With Intention and Maximize Results

Broadhead Equipment Joins LiuGong North America Dealer Lineup

American Concrete Pumping Association Unveils Job Site Safety Campaign at World of Concrete

GOMACO Announces Death of Gary L. Godbersen, Company's President, CEO, Cofounder

Major Phase of Mon/Fayette Expressway Awarded to Pittsburgh Contractor



 

Read more about...

Auctions Lloyd Meekins & Sons Auction Co. North Carolina






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA