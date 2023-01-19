Lloyd Meekins & Sons Auction Co held its 28th annual end of year Construction, Farm, Truck and Auto auction on Dec. 27, 2022, at its permanent auction facility in Lumberton, N.C.

The auction featured three rings —Ring 1 for the auction was sold on site as well as online with Proxibid and Equipmentfacts. Rings 2 and 3 were on site only. The bidders came from many U.S. states as well as several foreign countries. CEG

