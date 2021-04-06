The “Outstanding Student Chapter: Community Service Award” honors people who epitomize supporting, engaging and benefiting the community through service.

AGC of America has announced that the AGC Student Chapter at California State University, Chico (Chico State) was named the winner of the "Outstanding Student Chapter: Community Service Award." The Community Service Award is granted to student chapters that epitomize supporting, engaging and benefiting the community through service.

While many schools across the country applied, the work of the Chico State Student Chapter set it apart. After the 2018 camp fire devasted Chico and surrounding communities, rebuild efforts have been under way. The Chico State Student Chapter stood up to support its community by participating in the rebuild of the Honey Run Covered Bridge Caretaker's Home, a local iconic structure.

"The Chico State AGC Student Chapter is grateful for the recognition and opportunity to share a project we are passionate about," said Colton Hansen, AGC student chapter president at Chico State. "We also want to ensure we acknowledge that this project wouldn't have been possible without the whole Chico State Construction Management department, local companies that sponsored us and volunteered labor and materials, the Honey Run Covered Bridge Association for funding the project and inviting us to participate, along with the host of other individuals that helped organize this project."

The Student Chapter will receive a $2,000 cash prize, four complementary student registrations and an additional $1,000 travel stipend to attend and present its winning project at AGC's Annual Convention.

