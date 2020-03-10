--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Local Construction Companies Lend a Hand at Construction vs. Cancer 2020

Tue March 10, 2020 - West Edition #6
American Cancer Society


Kane, with a little guidance from his grandfather, Larry, gets behind the wheel of a JCB Teleskid 3TS-8T donated by Southwest JCB.
The American Cancer Society held its annual Construction vs Cancer 2020 event on the grounds of Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, Nev. on Feb. 29, 2020. More than 2,500 invited guests attended this unique fundraising event benefiting the American Cancer Society. With event sponsorship and donations from Southern Nevada's leading construction and equipment companies, this annual event helps provide funding for pediatric cancer research.

Local equipment companies Cashman Equipment, Komatsu, Southwest JCB, Sunstate Equipment, Vermeer Southwest, United Rentals, Ahern Rentals, Dielco Crane Service and Trench Shoring Company provided equipment and staff to give young cancer survivors, their families and attendees the opportunity to sit in and operate a piece of heavy equipment, such as an excavator, wheel loader, skid steer and lift. In addition, attendees also had the opportunity to play in a large sand box, mingle with their favorite super heros, play carnival games and watch the local "Aerial Angels" perform. Meet and greets also included the: The Las Vegas Police Department, the Swat Team and the Las Vegas Kings arena football team.

For more information please visit: www.cancer.org.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

