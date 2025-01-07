List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Loftness Announces Resignation of CEO

    Loftness CEO Jeff Reinhart resigns, effective Dec. 31, 2024. Board appreciates his leadership during period of change. Jim Cullen appointed Interim CEO while company searches for new leader. CFO Josh South to take on transitional management role during search process.

    Tue January 07, 2025 - National Edition
    Loftness


    Loftness announced the resignation of Jeff Reinhart, the company's current chief executive officer, effective Dec. 31, 2024.

    Reinhart joined the company during a period of significant change for the organization. During his time as CEO, Reinhart has overseen significant improvements in business operations. The board of directors is deeply grateful for his leadership and dedication.

    Loftness has begun a comprehensive search for a new CEO. In the meantime, the company has engaged Jim Cullen to assume the role of Interim CEO to ensure a smooth transition. Josh South, CFO, also will assume a transitional management role as the search is conducted.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Crews Orchestrate $41.3M Randy Owen Center for Performing Arts Project

    January's Mental Wellness Month: Supporting Mental Health in Construction

    How Machine Technology Supports Productivity, Safety

    NAPA Ends 2024 On High Note

    Texas A&M Board Approves More Than $500M for Construction

    $33.2M Grant Announced for First Wildlife Crossing Over I-5

    Largest Solar Power Facility in U.S. Gets OK in Oregon

    VIDEO: Raleigh, N.C., to Try Again at Finding Contractor to Build Its First Bus Rapid Transit Line



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Employee News Loftness