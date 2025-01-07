Loftness CEO Jeff Reinhart resigns, effective Dec. 31, 2024. Board appreciates his leadership during period of change. Jim Cullen appointed Interim CEO while company searches for new leader. CFO Josh South to take on transitional management role during search process.

Loftness announced the resignation of Jeff Reinhart, the company's current chief executive officer, effective Dec. 31, 2024.

Reinhart joined the company during a period of significant change for the organization. During his time as CEO, Reinhart has overseen significant improvements in business operations. The board of directors is deeply grateful for his leadership and dedication.

Loftness has begun a comprehensive search for a new CEO. In the meantime, the company has engaged Jim Cullen to assume the role of Interim CEO to ensure a smooth transition. Josh South, CFO, also will assume a transitional management role as the search is conducted.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories