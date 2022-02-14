Like all other Battle Ax models, the H Series features a unique rotor with built-in depth gauges, which function similarly to raker teeth on chain saws to prevent the attachment from engaging too much material at one time.

Loftness has introduced the H Series to its line of Battle Ax mulching attachments.

Designed for high-flow skid steers and compact track loaders with 33 to 62.9 gpm and 50 to 150 hydraulic horsepower, this heavy-duty model adds another level of performance to the Battle Ax design.

Available with an 88-in. cutting width, the H Series is powered by a V-Drive variable-displacement piston motor, which automatically shifts the rotor RPM from the highest speed to a lower range for increased torque, as needed.

The piston motor results in less stalling and a shorter recovery time, helping operators to concentrate on the job instead of power settings and continuous head repositioning, according to the manufacturer.

Like all other Battle Ax models, the H Series features a unique rotor with built-in depth gauges, which function similarly to raker teeth on chain saws to prevent the attachment from engaging too much material at one time. This design is more ideal for managing the amount of material being fed into the attachment than competitive ring-style rotors, which many operators find to be overly limiting.

The Battle Ax rotor can be used with reversible planer knives, hard-surfaced planer knives or double carbide teeth. They are mounted to the rotor with a single bolt, allowing them to be easily reversed or replaced on the job site using a common hex socket.

The H Series also features the Loftness-exclusive two-stage cutting chamber design, which is capable of processing material more thoroughly by cutting it twice. The primary shear bar is adjustable for controlling particle size.

Other standard features include a synchronous belt drive, machined bearing anti-wrap protection, on-board pressure gauge and adjustable skid shoes. Options include hydraulic or manually adjustable push bars and universal skid steer mounts, as well as custom mounts.

For more information, visit www.loftness.com.

