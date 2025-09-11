The Harvey Canal Tunnel Rehabilitation project by LaDOTD and C.E.C. Inc. aims to update the outdated tunnel built in 1957 near New Orleans. The overhaul includes improvements in drainage, fire control, and lighting. Despite delays due to unexpected structural issues, the $53 million project remains on budget and is expected to be completed by winter 2025.

LADOTD photo “As tiles were removed, we discovered the original structure had eroded, and substantial work was needed to reinforce the bridge,” said Daniel Gitlin, a public information officer of LaDOTD.

The world has changed dramatically since 1957, when the Harvey Tunnel was constructed outside New Orleans.

The nearly 1,100-ft. tunnel, which runs under the Harvey Canal and feeds the Mississippi River, has not undergone a complete reconstruction since then. The Louisiana Department of Transportation (LaDOTD) and general contractor C.E.C. Inc. are nearing the end of the Harvey Canal Tunnel Rehabilitation project, which will improve the facility in multiple ways.

Background

The tunnel is a "…concrete structure cast in place within temporary cofferdams constructed across the canal." It's "…divided into two tubes by a reinforced concrete center wall." Each tube has two lanes and a pedestrian walkway.

While the current project is the most extensive work ever done on the facility, it's a follow-up to recent work. LaDOTD recently completed an LED lighting initiative in the tunnel.

However, more work was clearly needed.

"Local government officials urged a complete renovation of the tunnel, including a full overhaul of the drainage, rather than merely replacing tiles and repaving the road," said Daniel Gitlin, a public information officer of LaDOTD. "The tunnel is a key resource for area residents, and this work will provide a long-term solution."

The project includes cleaning; mechanical, electrical and structural rehabilitation; tile removal and replacement; crack sealing; pump; and HVAC rehabilitation. LaDOTD has been forced to close the tunnel multiple times due to water leaks that are the result of structural damage. In addition, it wasn't up to specifications regarding air control and fire control.

The team also is installing mitigation measures to prevent floodwaters from entering the surface transportation systems (sealing work) and strengthening systems that remove rainwater from these systems (pump work).

Upon completion, Gitlin notes that the tunnel will have a fire detection system that can reverse airflow upon fire detection to protect motorists and pedestrians. Installation of the system was a priority for the Federal Government, and federal funds made it happen.

"The fire detection system can pick up smoke and heat in a variety of different ways, including in the air and by heat detection from overhead wiring that runs the length of the tunnel," Gitlin said.

"If there's a car accident with a fire, which does happen from time to time, the tunnel will automatically adjust the airflow to push smoke/heat out at a high rate while also alerting authorities."

The new lighting system is divided into six areas within the bridge, each controlled by individual control boxes that communicate with one another.

"The LED system will adjust to meet the necessary lighting conditions as drivers enter, travel through and exit the tunnel," said Gitlin. "For example, during sunny daylight hours, the first two areas of light will emit very bright illumination to help the eyes adapt to the outside luminance before slightly dimming the lights near the middle of the tunnel and brightening them again just before the vehicle exits. You can imagine the opposite may happen during night hours, or the lights inside the tunnel may just match the roadway lighting conditions vehicles experienced before entering."

Traffic Control

Closing a tunnel for construction typically creates significant challenges for drivers. In this case, the inconvenience is minimized but remains a hot-button topic as businesses on both sides of the tunnel are impacted.

Drivers have an option when approaching the tunnel. They can use it or the overhead US90B expressway compared to the tunnel. The majority (75 percent) choose the overhead expressway; however, the tunnel still has a sizeable ADT of 20,000.

While the current project occurs, drivers can easily change and use the overhead expressway. However, this leads to congestion on the elevated portion of the road and adds minutes to drivers' travel time.

In addition, the contractors have managed to keep one section of the tunnel open for most of the project. The westbound tunnel has remained open to allow local traffic while work continues on the eastbound tunnel. The same setup occurred when work occurred on the westbound tunnel.

"This has been a significant positive as it was a real focus for us before the project began, since we knew closing the tunnel would be an inconvenience for the public," Gitlin said. "We worked with local officials and contractors to ensure the tunnel was accessible in some way."

He added that contractors have had specific dates when the entire tunnel has remained open, generally during the holiday season.

Tile for Tile

The state of Louisiana designated the Harvey Tunnel a historical landmark. When construction occurs on historical landmarks, teams need to operate more carefully and obtain a variety of approvals before moving forward on work.

Initially, the team planned to replace the original tile on the inside of the tunnel and replace it with large paneling. However, the change was denied — tiles for tiles. So, the tile is being replaced methodically, piece by piece.

While removing the tile, the team came across an unwelcome surprise.

"As tiles were removed, we discovered the original structure had eroded, and substantial work was needed to reinforce the bridge," Gitlin said. "Additionally, the surface of the concrete had to be refinished to allow for the installation of new tiles."

The discovery has impacted the schedule. The project was initially scheduled to end in December 2025 (construction began in June 2023) but is expected to be completed later that winter or early spring 2026.

"DOTD worked with the contractor to adjust allotted project time," Gitlin said. "When the project was bid, the contractor didn't know what exactly they would find when they peeled back the layers of tile."

Gitlin credits C.E.C. with helping reduce the amount of time needed.

"They're an industry leader and are involved in numerous projects in our area. They've assisted us in resolving many issues."

They've also kept the $53 million project on budget. The National Highway Performance Program is providing 60 percent of the funding, with the remainder coming from multiple sources including federal and state.

Time has been an issue on the project from the beginning. When the project length was initially announced, the community leaders were not pleased. LaDOTD went back to the contractor and negotiated a way for them to leave one side of the tunnel open while they were working on the other.

When the Harvey Canal Tunnel Replacement project is complete, drivers along U.S. 90 in Jefferson Parish will have two route options to cross the canal again. The old tunnel will get a makeover and be safe for drivers and pedestrians for years. CEG

