Jim Hogan, long-time sales representative, has decided to retire, effective March 31, 2023.

For the past 39 years, Hogan has been a sales representative and territory manager for both Edward Ehrbar Inc. and Komatsu America, but while he's made a successful name for himself in the New York Metropolitan area selling equipment for nearly four decades, he didn't start out helping to fill heavy iron needs.

Fresh out of college with a civil tech degree, he began working for Turner Construction Company in Manhattan as a field engineer in June 1971.

"I went to school for it and was lucky enough to get a job with Turner Construction," Hogan said. "And I loved the job, but after six years I decided to get into sales because I thought I could make more money selling equipment. Turner is a great company with terrific people. I got a valuable education there."

In March 1977, he began working for L.B. Smith as a sales representative and in 1978, he began working for H.O. Penn where he worked for six years in the same role, covering Nassau County on Long Island. He then began what would be a 39-year career at Edward Ehrbar Inc. and Komatsu America combined as a territory manager. And he has enjoyed every aspect of his career there.

"I really enjoyed the interaction with the people," he said. "I love getting to know new people. And I really felt that I was providing a service to them. I was always willing to help people buy the appropriate equipment for their jobs. I just enjoyed the heck out of the relationships I made. We had some fun along the way and I really became part of their businesses … you know kind of a partner in their business by recommending what equipment to use and sometimes recommending how to do jobs and so it was very rewarding in that respect."

He's enjoyed learning along the way, as well. Construction equipment has changed a lot over his tenure and he's stayed current through incessant knowledge and training.

"We're being trained and updated every year in new innovations and lately, of course, the Intelligent Machine Control is amazing," he said. "Forty years ago, I never thought equipment was going to be able to almost operate itself, but there are machines available now that do that. We are going to see more and more of that over the next 10 years."

As he approaches retirement, Hogan reflected on his career and what he thinks young people who may be leaning toward a career in selling construction should consider.

"It has been tremendously rewarding for me, and I am not just talking financially," he said. "I made a living and was able to raise three children, send them to college, buy a house and live a comfortable lifestyle, but the most rewarding part, I think, is what you get back. How much you put into the business is how much you get back. And you get to create a whole group of people who trust you and rely on you for your opinions and call on you when they are in trouble and need help. And that was the rewarding part for me.

"I was thinking about becoming an architect when I was in school," he added. "And I can't imagine now if I had become an architect and sat at a desk every day of my life instead of getting out and traveling around and visiting all the contractor friends I made and friends I made in the municipalities. I am a very lucky guy because I found my niche in life."

He plans to stay in touch with many of these friends and colleagues, too.

"I've made great family friends over the past 39 years … I'll still be around," he said. "I am not moving down south. I am going to stay in the area and spend more time with my family, more time traveling and more time playing golf.

"He is the man we aspire to be like," said Steve Schiavetta, sales manager of Komatsu America in Holbrook, N.Y. "His professionalism has really rubbed off on all of us. We are all better because of him being here, without a doubt. And anyone who has ever worked for or with Jim will say the exact same thing. I am better at my job because of working with Jim. And it's not just him being a salesman, either; he is just so nice to everybody. He trusts all people in all departments. He is a real gentleman.

"We are really going to miss him, but the good thing about it is that he is not moving to Florida, he is going to stay around," Schiavetta added. "He will remain here in the same town where he lives. Hopefully, we will still see him occasionally. We are not saying goodbye to him. We're just saying thank you very much, it's been great, thanks for your efforts, it's been a privilege and we'll see you down the road. And that's how we will leave it with him. It's been my honor to be his manager these past 20 years or so. What else can you say?" CEG

