Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Long-Time Crane Representative Patrick Leatherwood Passes Away

Thu September 23, 2021 - Southeast Edition
The Moultrie Observer


Patrick Curtis Leatherwood
Patrick Curtis Leatherwood

Patrick Curtis Leatherwood, 55, passed away Sept. 10, 2021, at home.

Mr. Leatherwood was born Oct. 13, 1965, in East Point, Ga. In 1971, his family moved to Moultrie, Ga., where he grew up and graduated from Colquitt County High School. He then attended the University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia, where he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He graduated in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics.

Shortly after graduation, Mr. Leatherwood started a lifelong career as a sales representative of Link-Belt Cranes. In 1991, he moved to Charlotte, N.C., to continue his career with Owsley & Sons, and was most recently west territory manager with Pinnacle Cranes. He was a dedicated employee and often received top salesman honors.

Mr. Leatherwood had a large personality and made friends easily with his Southern charm, sweet grin and infectious laughter. He loved his three children, listening and singing along with country music, and drinking Budweiser and sharing stories with his friends. Additionally, he was a huge sports fan.

Mr. Leatherwood was an avid golfer and a proud member of Carolina Golf Club. When he was not on the links, you could find him watching/listening to Colquitt County Packers football on Friday nights, UGA football on Saturdays or Atlanta Braves baseball any day they were playing. He also loved coaching his kids' baseball and basketball teams when they were younger.

Mr. Leatherwood is preceded in death by his mother Dianne Leatherwood; his aunts Marie Jennings and Anne Jennings; and four loving grandparents. He is survived by his children Caelyn, Cole and Will and their mother Dottie Leatherwood; his partner of three years Dana Sellers; his father Curtis Leatherwood and wife Joann; sisters Jennifer and Allison Leatherwood; niece Marie and nephew Jennings; uncle Bob (Buzzy) Jennings; aunt Kay Williams and husband Tommye; and cousins Susan, Wendy, Christy and Katherine.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

Wildish Construction Replacing 70-Year-Old Bridge in McMinnville

E.B. 'Ed' Abel Jr. Passes Away

Tips for Selecting the Best Modern Fuel Storage Solution

Connecticut DOT to Make Repairs Following Tropical Storm Ida

USDOT to Provide $628M for I-405 Construction Project

GOMACO Invitational #39 Returns to Ida Grove, Iowa

AUSA Grows U.S. Market for Its Unique Compact Equipment

Net-Zero Arrives: e-Revolution Picks Up Steam



 

Read more about...

Georgia Link-Belt Cranes Obituary Owsley & Sons Pinnacle Cranes






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo