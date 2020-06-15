Looking Back: Cranes of Yesteryear

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Equipment Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Looking Back: Cranes of Yesteryear

Mon June 15, 2020 - National Edition
HCEA



A look at cranes from the past courtesy of the Historical Construction Equipment Association.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

The Brown Hoisting Co. of Cleveland, Ohio, offered this very typical steam-powered locomotive crane at the turn of the last century. (HCEA photo)
The Brown Hoisting Co. of Cleveland, Ohio, offered this very typical steam-powered locomotive crane at the turn of the last century. (HCEA photo)

American Hoist & Derrick offered this machine in their 1905 catalog. This is basically a guy supported tower crane. (HCEA photo)
American Hoist & Derrick offered this machine in their 1905 catalog. This is basically a guy supported tower crane. (HCEA photo)

This American Hoist & Derrick machine is a bridge builders derrick, similar to those offered by other manufacturers. (HCEA photo)
This American Hoist & Derrick machine is a bridge builders derrick, similar to those offered by other manufacturers. (HCEA photo)

This Lorain 40A clamshell crane operates with a flattened boom angle to avoid utility lines on a sewer job in Cranston, Rhode Island, circa 1940. Note the trench sheathing. (HCEA photo)
This Lorain 40A clamshell crane operates with a flattened boom angle to avoid utility lines on a sewer job in Cranston, Rhode Island, circa 1940. Note the trench sheathing. (HCEA photo)

The 40-ton capacity WB was the largest truck crane offered Insley. (HCEA photo)
The 40-ton capacity WB was the largest truck crane offered Insley. (HCEA photo)

One of the most popular General Excavator Company models was the 105 self-propelled machine. Rated at ½ -yard, it could be converted to an 8½-ton crane and could travel at up to 20 mph. (HCEA photo)
One of the most popular General Excavator Company models was the 105 self-propelled machine. Rated at ½ -yard, it could be converted to an 8½-ton crane and could travel at up to 20 mph. (HCEA photo)

Buckeye Traction Ditcher Company began producing crawler excavators primarily for backfilling trenches with an open-bottomed dragline bucket. Introduced in 1926, the Type 0 was offered as a crane, clamshell or conventional dragline two years later, with mounting on a truck or crawlers. A flatcar-mounted railroad ditcher version was also offered. (HCEA photo)
Buckeye Traction Ditcher Company began producing crawler excavators primarily for backfilling trenches with an open-bottomed dragline bucket. Introduced in 1926, the Type 0 was offered as a crane, clamshell or conventional dragline two years later, with mounting on a truck or crawlers. A flatcar-mounted railroad ditcher version was also offered. (HCEA photo)



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

HCEA Historical