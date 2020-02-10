Looking Back: Truck Cranes

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Looking Back: Truck Cranes

Mon February 10, 2020 - National Edition
Edgar A. Browning – Special to CEG



When asked to provide a feature on cranes I decided early on this was a fairly illustrative photo shoot. That didn't stop me from perusing through the more than 200,000 images I have but, I kept returning to this scene. It is very standard, straight forward and even simplistic crane work. Yet, that crane you are looking at was, at least for a time in 1956 to 1957, the world's largest truck crane. A lot has transpired in 60 years. Today, hydraulic truck cranes of 1,000 ton capacity or more roam cities.

You might also notice some of the things missing. A few workmen weren't wearing hardhats. There is not an orange barrel in sight, they hadn't been invented yet. Today, workman would be fastening the bridge beam braces from the safety of man-lifts a machine that didn't exist in 1957.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

A P&H 555A-TC 35-ton truck crane lifts a steel beam into place for a single span bridge along the Connecticut Turnpike at Mill Plain Road in the Town of Branford, Conn. The prime contractor for the entire $8,384,791 turnpike project 319-01 was M. A. Gammino of Providence, R.I. The steel erection subcontractor is Harris Structural Steel of New York City. The photo taken Feb. 7, 1957, depicts a dreary wet winter day. (CTDOT photo)
A P&H 555A-TC 35-ton truck crane lifts a steel beam into place for a single span bridge along the Connecticut Turnpike at Mill Plain Road in the Town of Branford, Conn. The prime contractor for the entire $8,384,791 turnpike project 319-01 was M. A. Gammino of Providence, R.I. The steel erection subcontractor is Harris Structural Steel of New York City. The photo taken Feb. 7, 1957, depicts a dreary wet winter day. (CTDOT photo)

The P&H crane continues to hoist the steel beams into place. The beams were hauled to the project by Roger Sherman Transfer Company of Hartford, Conn. The truck tractor is a B-model Mack. (CTDOT photo)
The P&H crane continues to hoist the steel beams into place. The beams were hauled to the project by Roger Sherman Transfer Company of Hartford, Conn. The truck tractor is a B-model Mack. (CTDOT photo)

All in a day’s work; the steel beams are in place. A police officer on traffic detail is vigilant while the remaining braces are lifted. (CTDOT photo)
All in a day’s work; the steel beams are in place. A police officer on traffic detail is vigilant while the remaining braces are lifted. (CTDOT photo)



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Cranes Historical