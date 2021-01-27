The Arizona Department of Transportation is managing construction of the $20.3 million regional freeway project, which is designed to improve capacity for current and future traffic needs by adding a third lane in each direction along Loop 303 between Happy Valley and Lake Pleasant parkways in Peoria.

A project to widen a stretch of Loop 303 in the northwest Valley is underway as crews begin construction of bridge supports near the future Jomax Parkway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is managing construction of the $20.3 million regional freeway project, which is designed to improve capacity for current and future traffic needs by adding a third lane in each direction along Loop 303 between Happy Valley and Lake Pleasant parkways in Peoria.

Initial work began in December. Crews are now constructing support piers for bridges to carry new mainline lanes of Loop 303 over the area where Jomax Parkway will connect to a new traffic interchange. The entire project is scheduled for completion by early 2022.

The city of Peoria will build a new stretch of Jomax Parkway between Loop 303 and Vistancia Boulevard.

ADOT's project also will add new Loop 303 bridges over the Beardsley Canal. Loop 303 traffic in the area north of Happy Valley Parkway currently travels along two lanes in each direction in an interim configuration established when the freeway was first built nearly a decade ago.

No major traffic restrictions are needed during the current stage of construction work, which is taking place in the Loop 303 median. Drivers should use caution near the existing work zones, temporary barrier walls along shoulders and watch for crews and equipment in the area.

The Loop 303 project is funded as part of the Maricopa Association of Governments' Regional Transportation Plan. Projects in the plan are funded in part by Prop 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

