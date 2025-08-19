Lott Brothers Construction Co. Ltd. has commenced work on the new Panhandle State Hospital in Amarillo, Texas, for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The $159M three-story facility will offer inpatient psychiatric services to adults and is scheduled for completion in spring 2027, featuring a modern design with LEED-type features and amenities to promote healing and recovery.

Texas Health and Human Services Commission photo A Cat CP13GC vibratory soil compactor (foreground) preps the soil of the future home of the Panhandle State Hospital.

Lott Brothers Construction Co. Ltd. began work on the Texas Health and Human Services Commission's (HHSC) new Panhandle State Hospital in Amarillo on June 10, 2025.

Crews are now engaged in earthwork and site prep operations for the three-story facility with a 139,700-sq.-ft. footprint. The 75-bed hospital at 6610 Amarillo Blvd., which should be completed in spring 2027, will provide inpatient psychiatric services to adults.

The hospital was designed by the architecture, engineering and design firm Page. The exterior materials include granite, limestone and brick, with sections of corrugated metal paneling. The main entrance features a large limestone wall leading to the glass atrium lobby. The hospital will have parking for residents, visitors and staff.

Texas Health and Human Services Commission photo

"The building's floor levels were integrated into the land's contours to accommodate the site's space limitations," said Emily Hummel, an HHSC spokesperson. "We hope the Panhandle State Hospital will serve the people of Texas for over 100 years, as some of our other state hospitals have. The building will not be LEED certified, but some LEED-type features will be incorporated into the building."

The construction site contained one derelict building that was demolished.

Lott Brothers is experiencing some initial hurdles, Hummel said

"Space constraints restrict access for anything other than actual work on the building," she said. "In addition, this spring/summer has had unusually high rainfall levels. Even with recent weather delays, the project is still within the current schedule timeline."

Excavation operations are ongoing.

"The site elevation changes, and heavy rain can cause water to collect within the current excavation areas," Hummel said.

The nearly square-shaped construction site is bounded by a highway, a road, a parking lot and a field. Scrubbing crews first cleared the property.

Thus far, this is a day-shift operation with more than 10 pieces of iron on site, along with additional personnel involved in excavation and site prep activities essential for the construction of the building and parking areas.

Excavation crews using dozers, motor graders, loaders and water trucks have made serious progress in preparing the site, Hummel said. Equipment operators have plenty of space to conduct multiple operations as they remove the sandy soil, which is placed into piles, then later removed.

At this point, the site has a variety of elevations. Underground infrastructure, such as water and sewer mains, is yet to be installed.

Texas Health and Human Services Commission photo

Once the current operations are completed, which will include drilling, the pouring of the foundation for the hospital can begin, to be followed by the steel framing and pouring of the concrete floorplate. The slab on grade foundation will run between 5 and 10 in. thick, Hummel said.

There are approximately 20 Lott Brothers and subcontractor personnel onsite each day. Local and regional subcontracting will be involved in the construction process.

Everyday equipment wear and tear issues are repaired promptly. Lott Brothers buys and rents equipment from a variety of dealerships.

The $159 million project is state funded. Since 2017, Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Legislature have invested more than $2.5 billion to replace, renovate and build state hospitals across Texas. These projects are part of a comprehensive plan to modernize facilities and increase access to inpatient psychiatric care.

"Texans are better served when they have access to healthcare closer to home, and that is why state leaders and HHSC have invested in facilities like the Panhandle State Hospital," said Cecile Erwin Young, HHSC executive commissioner. "When completed, this hospital will offer hope and healing to some of the most vulnerable people in the Panhandle."

Texas Health and Human Services Commission photo

This will be the first state-operated hospital in the 26-county area. Planning and design for the Panhandle State Hospital began in December 2023.

The hospital has common activity areas and outdoor courtyards designed to encourage healthy social interactions, while the use of natural light throughout each space promotes recovery and healing, Hummel said.

"The state's modern approach to inpatient psychiatric care includes areas that will help develop practical life skills such as a teaching kitchen, gardens, a greenhouse and a library where patients can practice computer skills," she said. CEG

Irwin Rapoport A journalist who started his career at a weekly community newspaper, Irwin Rapoport has written about construction and architecture for more than 15 years, as well as a variety of other subjects, such as recycling, environmental issues, business supply chains, property development, pulp and paper, agriculture, solar power and energy, and education. Getting the story right and illustrating the hard work and professionalism that goes into completing road, bridge, and building projects is important to him. A key element of his construction articles is to provide readers with an opportunity to see how general contractors and departments of transportation complete their projects and address challenges so that lessons learned can be shared with a wider audience. Rapoport has a BA in History and a Minor in Political Science from Concordia University. His hobbies include hiking, birding, cycling, reading, going to concerts and plays, hanging out with friends and family, and architecture. He is keen to one day write an MA thesis on military and economic planning by the Great Powers prior to the start of the First World War.

Read more from Irwin Rapoport here.



